Chris Hemsworth: With tough training, actor turns into wrestler Hulk Hogan – entertainment

Chris Hemsworth is preparing to film the sequel to Tyler Rake: Extraction. The tough training also prepares him for a special role: He becomes Hulk Hogan in a biopic.

Chris Hemsworth (38) has to steel his body: The Australian actor is currently preparing to film the sequel to the Netflix action “Extraction”, as he reveals in an Instagram post. In a short clip you can see the actor shirtless boxing and doing various exercises such as squats. He shares his exact training program with his fans in the description.

Colleagues like Jake Gyllenhaal (40) or Jason Momoa (42) are impressed in the comments. Josh Brolin (53), on the other hand, jokes: “As soon as I’ve eaten this pizza here, I’ll do it too!” The next film projects, in which Hemsworth has to shine physically, are also already in the starting blocks. Pre-production for the “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa” is due to begin in November. And: Soon the “Thor” star will be in a biopic of wrestler icon Hulk Hogan (68).









Hulk Hogan convinced by Hemsworth

Even if, despite his 1.90 height, the blonde wrestling giant is missing a full eleven centimeters – Hulk Hogan personally gave the actor to understand in November 2020 and June 2021 that the actor can hold a candle to him. After the shooting of “Thor 4”, the wrestling star posted a picture of Hemsworth and assured him that he could easily beat his former opponent André the Giant. He had previously published a collage of Hemsworth and himself to compare the similar mountains of muscles.

The as yet untitled film is intended to shed light on the early days of Hogan’s career in the 1970s and show how he went from being a nobody to one of the sport’s most famous figureheads.





