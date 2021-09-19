Celebrities and their homes spark discussions online

Why is Meryl Streep sitting in front of an empty bookshelf?

The whole world is on pause – our dear movie stars are currently sitting around at home like everyone else and getting bored while they do their part to social distancing. But the whole thing has one advantage: While many celebrities are interviewed from their home office during this time, fans get a very private insight into their favorites’ own four walls. The Twitter account “Room Rater” took a closer look at these recordings.

How do Meryl, Reese & Co. live?

“Room Rater” takes a closer look at the living rooms of the celebrities: It resulted in some funny reviews. Meryl Streep’s room is particularly eye-catching. The Oscar winner recently celebrated her Instagram debut – at the age of 70! During her video chat with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, she took a look at a room with a bookshelf, which is unfortunately a bit sparsely furnished. Only a seagull figure, a few vases, a few books and candlesticks could be seen through her webcam.

Bottom up!

“Room Raters” commented on her room: “Make more room for the Oscars / Tony Awards. Cheers. 3/10 #MerylStreep”

Other Twitter users are also involved: “If you are Meryl, you don’t have to display any awards or books,” commented a female fan on Meryl’s room, giving her 7 out of 10 points. Other Twitter users find the empty shelf strange. “Is she moving in or is she moving out?” Asks a lady when she sees Meryl’s room. “Disappointing,” comments another lady.







This is what other Hollywood stars look like at home

But other celebrities also allow a glimpse into their home. Including actress Anne Hathaway (37), Reese Witherspoon (44) and their colleagues Jake Gyllenhaal (39) and David Spade (55). We show how the funny reviews turn out here.

Anne Hathaway:

“Was hoping for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ level, got Interstellar background. 6/10.”

Reese Witherspoon

“Stunning wallpaper. Great color. We would have used more contrast with the chairs. 8/10.”

Room Rater – not a fan of Jake Gyllenhaal’s room

“Hostage video with closet. Luckily he’s not a big tweeter. 1/10.”

Room Rater likes US comedian David Spade’s room