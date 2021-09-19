Cameron Diaz: That’s why Benji Madden is the one

After just eight months, Cameron Diaz married her boyfriend Benji Madden. What does the rocker have that their previous partners have been missing? The key lies in his childhood …

Even the closest circle of friends could hardly keep up with the pace. Cameron Diaz, 42, and Benji Madden, 35, only got engaged at Christmas – and a few days later, in early January, the couple married in their shared villa in Beverly Hills. In a setting that was surprisingly romantic for the sober Cameron Diaz: Around 100 family members and friends such as Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore were greeted by a tent decorated with olive trees and hundreds of white roses on a platform above the swimming pool. Inside, Cameron had given Diaz beeswax candles. The flattering light should conjure up a gentle shimmer on the bride’s face when she moves in.

She fought back tears



She didn’t need the extra glow: the actress looked extremely relaxed and calm at the party and was incredibly happy, said a guest to GALA. After the Jewish ceremony – the Maddens are Jews – she repeatedly grabbed husband Benji’s hand, kissed him and later fought back tears when Lionel Richie performed his hit “Easy” live on the piano.

She caught the best man of all time, said Cameron in her emotional dinner speech. Silence in the tent. Wow, what an announcement! Is that supposed to be the woman who, not so long ago, vehemently defended her single status? Who almost defiantly insisted in interviews that she absolutely did not need a marriage certificate to be happy, and asked reliably whether the topic of marriage was not totally overrated?

Benji is solely responsible for the U-turn. You shouldn’t be fooled by his appearance, the many tattoos that might seem daunting to some: GALA has met him several times and has always experienced the guitarist of the punk rock band “Good Charlotte” as a thoughtful, reflective and extremely polite person. His views on family planning sound surprisingly clear and down-to-earth for a rock ‘n’ roller. “I was the child of divorce. Now I’m an adult and I want to do a lot better. I want to start a family where respect and harmony come first,” Madden told GALA.

Formative experiences



With his twin brother Joel, singer of “Good Charlotte” and at the same time closest confidante, he shares a bitter and formative experience: the loss of childhood. Her family was practically nonexistent, but “chaotic and completely broken down”. They were just 18 when they ran from Maryland to Los Angeles on just $ 40 each in jeans. “We were angry teenagers, disaffected and could easily have drifted off terribly,” says Benji Madden. It was probably thanks to each other that that didn’t happen – and to the women in their lives. “There’s nothing like having that special person and making them proud.”

How much he longed for this special person can be easily read from Benji Madden’s love story. All relationships broke up just before things got really serious. Benji was even engaged twice, twice this great hope also shattered.









Joe Jonas + Sophie Turner New photos of their wild Vegas wedding 2 years ago



155 images

To find the “one” remained the great mission for a long time, the dearest wish of Benji Madden. His brother Joel did this feat before. He has been happily married to Nicole Richie for four years and they have two children. A well-functioning team that has so far circumnavigated all the everyday pitfalls together. For Joel’s abilities as a husband there is even applause from the highest level: his father-in-law Lionel Richie praised him profusely to GALA. “I couldn’t have asked for a better man for Nicole. Joel is responsible and empathetic. Just like his brother Benji, by the way.”

Role model in terms of family



In an interview with GALA, Benji Madden affirmed that Joel is his great role model when it comes to family matters: “I was able to experience how he became a different person after he got married. In the most positive sense. He has grown up before my eyes.” Even as a father, his brother is great, dedicated and fully involved in the upbringing of daughter Harlow, 7, and son Sparrow, 5. This is exactly what Benji Madden wants to become as soon as possible: a responsible dad. Rumors that Cameron Diaz is already pregnant and that is why the couple got married in such a hurry, none of the two commented on. However, it is likely that they will soon want to start their own family.

This, too, is a novelty for Cameron Diaz: a man who absolutely wants to have children with her. Her previous lovers either had no desire to become a father (Paul Sculfor, Gerard Butler, Kelly Slater), felt too young (Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto) or preferred to look after existing children instead of fathering new ones (Alex Rodriguez ).

Cameron Diaz Crazy about Cameron



14 images

It’s a good thing that Cameron Diaz has so far handled the highly emotional issue of pregnancy, which for many women, is a casual one. “I don’t necessarily need a baby to be happy,” she said in interviews when asked about the ticking biological clock. With the punk rocker Benjamin Madden, who has become meek, by her side, a confidante from the actress’ environment tells GALA, however, that she can imagine the full program. The marriage certificate would then only be the beginning.

Martina Ochs, Andreas Renner, collaboration: Linda Hilgers

Gala