Cameron Diaz Recommends “Hardballing” When Dating

He has a girlfriend who always says that men keep leaving her. He then asks her what her first dates look like. “She said, well, I’ll ask her if they want children.” He then recommended that she instead ask whether the person likes “pizza” or the “color blue” – in order to relieve pressure, so to speak. Not a good suggestion for Diaz. Said friend is just a “natural hardball player” for her. “She says, ‘This is what I want, are you with me?’ So she shouldn’t look at it in terms of leaving. She should say, ‘You know what, you don’t suit me and you’re not at the same point as me. But that’s okay, “Diaz explained. “Then you just know that you don’t have the same ideas. And that’s all dating is about.” Mathews agreed to that too. If you notice that you are not complementing each other, you shouldn’t be afraid to continue. “And if the other person doesn’t hold onto you, let them go,” continued Diaz.









Cameron Diaz has currently turned her back on her acting. A decision that she has not regretted so far. It brought her peace, said the 49-year-old once in a conversation with the US actress published on the YouTube platform Gwyneth Paltrow. “I finally took care of myself,” said Diaz, who dedicated herself to her private life after her 40th birthday. The former actress has been a rock musician since 2015 Benji Madden married. Their first daughter came in December 2019 Raddix on the world. Working as an actress left no room for a private life, Diaz said of her film career. Her breakthrough came in 1998 with the romantic comedy “Crazy About Mary”. This was followed by other film successes such as “Being John Malkovich”, “Love Doesn’t Need Holidays” or “Knight and Day”. Diaz was considered one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. “I’d worked so hard for so long, making movies, and it’s such a drag,” she said. “I just decided I wanted other things in life.”