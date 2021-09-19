Cameron Diaz and her ex-boyfriends, bad luck with the men

And again, Cameron Diaz’s relationship has come to an end. Why doesn’t the Hollywood beauty find her Mr. Right?

She has the longest legs in Hollywood, a stunning smile, and several million in her bank account. But one thing is missing Cameron Diaz (39) for her perfect happiness: A man – and the right one. After more than a year, the love for her last boyfriend has now also died. At the end of September, Cameron and baseball star Alex Rodriguez (36) split. Why didn’t it work? A-Rod told people.com: “I have a lot of love for Cameron. We will always be friends.” The blonde beauty has certainly heard the word “friends” quite often. Perhaps at some point their lovers will only see their friend in the actress and no longer their mistress?

Best buddy

Cameron also has a very good relationship with her ex-friends Justin Timberlake (30), Matt Dillon (47), Jared Leto (39) and Paul Sculfor (40). She even recently stood in front of the camera with Justin and flirted with him. That was only possible because the two are still good friends. “We’re glad we made this film together. We share the same sense of humor – always and forever,” the singer told Extra magazine. Thanks to the many ex-boyfriends we now know that Cameron is really funny and unique, but what’s the problem then? Why can’t anyone take it any longer? Or does the actress not hold out any longer?









Why did you separate?

One after the other

A woman who makes about $ 30 million per film can certainly be a bit picky about which men to choose. So it’s no wonder that Cameron Diaz always had true dream men by her side. From 1996 to 1998 she was in a relationship with her colleague Matt Dillon. She met and fell in love with the charismatic actor while filming “Crazy About Mary”. After that, the exceptional talent Jared Leto was allowed to call himself her boyfriend for a full four years. But this relationship also failed. The love for Justin Timberlake also lasted four years and the media believed: It will last. But they were wrong. The relationship with Alex Rodriguez lasted a year and a half and was not a good star from the start. The athlete did not stand by his new love for a long time. Thanks to hard training, he turned Cameron into a mountain of muscles and still didn’t seem happy with her. This liaison is over and over, too.

But beam woman Cameron Diaz does not mourn for long. She recently had a good time with her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow (39) in London. Her secret recipe against lovesickness: Put on your high heels, show off your long legs and a stunning smile. The next man is sure to be waiting and we hope that this time he is the right one!