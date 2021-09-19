Buying Ripple’s XRP again on Coinbase soon? What is known so far

Rumors are circulating that Coinbase will soon be relaunching Ripple’s XRP trading.

Last Thursday, Ripple’s XRP was listed again on Coinbase Pro, with the pairs XRP / USD, XRP / EUR, XRP / GBP and XRP / BTC available for trading. However, this was soon interrupted – according to Coinbase due to a “technical problem”. XRP trading remains suspended.

As previously announced, Coinbase has suspended trading in XRP. Due to a technical issue, XRP was temporarily viewable on the Coinbase Pro mobile app for some customers but was not tradeable. – Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) September 10, 2021

In addition, a user of the online forum Reddit comments: The Coinbase app states that trading is not yet available. Previously it was said:

“This asset is not supported by Coinbase.”

Granted: Both cases come from the “weak evidence” category – especially since Coinbase has denied the rumors. But given Coinbase’s recent clash with the SEC, a re-listing of Ripple’s XRP would be an appropriate response.

Why did Coinbase remove Ripples’ XRP in the first place?

In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple for the sale of unregistered securities for $ 1.3 billion (we reported). The regulator claims that the sale of the XRP token was carried out illegally over a period of eight years.

At that point there was great uncertainty about Ripple and XRP. And given the SEC’s track record in cases it has won (especially in the crypto industry), you’d have thought the game was over for Ripple.

Several Ripple partners were of this opinion – including MoneyGram, and a number of exchanges such as Bitstamp have also dropped out. But Coinbase’s decision to part with XRP was the toughest pill there was to swallow. Because: Coinbase is the largest US exchange.

A Coinbase statement dated January 19, 2021 traces the decision directly back to ongoing legal action:









“In light of the recent SEC lawsuit against Ripple, trading in our XRP order books has been suspended in all regions. However, you can still deposit and withdraw XRP. While XRP funds will remain securely in your account after trading is suspended, you will not be able to make purchases, sales or conversions. “

But since then, Ripple has uncovered significant flaws in the SEC’s allegations. Many suspect that the supervisory authority is a bit at a loss as to how to proceed with this case.

The disclosure process revealed a significant lack of solid practice on the part of the regulator. Some accuse the agency of making things up, using the term “regulation through litigation” to describe this farce.

A reaction to the recent clash with the SEC?

Last week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted about his clash with the SEC. Armstrong said he approached regulators about a new lending facility, whereupon he was accused of violating securities law.

Armstrong explains: The SEC does not want to explain how it came to this conclusion. She even threatens legal action if Coinbase continues to offer the service to its users.

Because of the behavior of the SEC, some say: It is only right that Coinbase reintroduces XRP trading.

Obviously, whether that happens or not is only a matter of time.

Proof of text: Bitcoinist

