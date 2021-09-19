“Bodyguard” without Whitney Houston: Mission Impossible! – Movie theater

Hollywood often filmed classics with great success and new ones very well. The star of the original version, Frank Sinatra († 82), would certainly have raised a glass of his favorite whiskey on the George Clooney version of “Ocean’s 11”.

But: There are remakes whose original versions are hardly remembered. And there is “Bodyguard”.

The 1992 film had three stars: Whitney Houston († 48, then 29), Kevin Costner (66, then 37) and the soundtrack. Casting all three successfully is a mission even for Hollywood: Impossible!





Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in Bodyguard (1992). 120 minutes of drama, love, romance – and a soundtrack that has sold over 44 million copiesPhoto: picture alliance / United Archives



The plot is simple: woman is a superstar, man is her bodyguard. Woman and man fall in love. Both choose a career. And first of all against love. This drama is sung by Whitney Houston.

And everyone who sees the film is clear after the first “And I …” by Houston: This song actually plays the main role!

The industry magazine “Variety” reports that the remake is decided. It is clear that there can be no remake of “Bodyguard” without a title song.













As the producer and lead actor of “Bodyguard” Kevin Costner chose Whitney Houston as his female counterpartPhoto: picture alliance / United Archives



And now we come to the real drama.

“I will Always Love You” is the cinematic catchy tune of the century.

Three decades is not enough to replace Whitney Houston’s version. Even country superstar Dolly Parton, who composed the song and sang the original version in 1974, had to pull over her Cadillac when she first heard Houston’s cover version on the radio. Since then, not Parton but Houston has been associated with this song.

The next problem: who should replace Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston?

According to “Variety” names like Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson or Channing Tatum & rapper Cardi B are involved.

Even if Beyoncé Knowles took on the role with a suitable opponent, even the biggest and most successful voice of this generation would not succeed in stepping out of the shadow of the chemistry between Costner and Houston.

When Lady Gaga took on the role of the remake “A Star is Born,” many critics were similarly skeptical. And were convinced of the opposite.

That won’t work with this remake – regardless of the cast.

Because actors can perhaps be replaced, but the feeling that a single song triggers cannot.