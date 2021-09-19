Bloodshot 2: Vin Diesel shares good news on the film

Released 12/25/2020 1:41 PM

The current film year can no doubt be seen as a series of rather unfortunate events. This also affected Vin Diesel’s action film “Bloodshot”. But now the main actor gives an update on the continuation of the film.

Many films were postponed, others did not generate the expected income by far. The latter also includes the action film “Bloodshot” with “Fast and Furious” actor Vin Diesel. At the box office, the film did not make much money and so fell short of expectations. A few months after the theatrical release, lead actor Vin Diesel speaks out on Instagram with a teaser. He can be seen in the background as he casually exits after a car explosion. However, the description of the picture is even more exciting. It speaks of a lot of good news that he wants to share. The hashtag Bloodshot is particularly interesting.









A sequel is also not entirely unlikely. Because despite the bad theatrical release, the film was a surprising success in the later streaming distribution. So it’s no wonder that the studio is sticking to the film. It was similar to another Vin Diesel film from a few years ago. We’re talking about “The Last Witch Hunter” from 2015. Despite the relatively low success, the film is getting a sequel.

Further details are not yet available for the likely sequel “Bloodshot 2”. Vin Diesel’s Instagram post at least seems to secure his return as a protagonist. It will certainly be some time before a release. Assuming that the planning is now beginning, the film cannot be expected until mid-2023 at the earliest. In addition to the many postponements, Vin Diesel’s tight schedule is also responsible for this.