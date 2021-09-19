Bitcoin: Wild weekend – this hurdle is a tough nut to crack

After the sharp setback in the previous week, Bitcoin made up some of the losses and defended important chart brands. However, the rebound stalled in the middle of the week and the digital reserve currency did not find a clear direction on the weekend either.

On Saturday night, the rate jumped from a standing start to $ 2,000, or four percent, within a few hours. However, it was not enough for a sustained breakout above the horizontal resistance in the area of ​​$ 48,500. Starting from a 7-day high at almost $ 48,800, profits have gradually crumbled again since Saturday morning.

Weekly view also clearly in the plus



On a 24-hour basis, Bitcoin is trading around one and a half percent lower at $ 47,690 on Sunday evening. At the end of a volatile weekend, it is approaching the Friday closing price of the futures on the CME. After all: The previous week, the futures had ended at around 46,000 dollars.

In the case of Bitcoin itself, there is an increase of 3.8 percent on a weekly basis. This means that the digital reserve currency stands out positively on the overall market, because the other top 10 coins according to the market cap are all weaker on Sunday evening than seven days before.

These brands are critical now



Despite the recent fluctuations, Bitcoin has defended important chart marks such as the 200-day line or the horizontal support zone in the range between $ 44,000 and $ 45,000. The superordinate chart image is thus unchanged bullish.









If the hard nut in the range of 48,500 dollars and the psychologically important 50,000 mark are regained in the new week, the upward trend should regain momentum. Meanwhile, the support on the underside has proven to be reliable and should hold the course even if turbulence recurs.

In the medium and long term, the Bitcoin chart is clearly positive and the strong fundamental situation has not changed either. THE SHAREHOLDER therefore remains bullish and therefore continues to advise building a long-term Bitcoin position as a deposit addition. If you like it a little more speculative, you can use this trading tip to speculate on a short-term breakout.