Sunday, September 19, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, Solana and Ethereum are moving in opposite directions

By Hasan Sheikh
Overall, the market capitalization is $ 2,219 billion. With a market share of 41 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of 110 billion US dollars. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin price moved sideways by just -1.26 percent over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin stands at a price of 47,922.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, indifference is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

  • Market Cap: $ 901.88 billion (-0.99%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 28,098 million (-11.61%)
  • 24h High: $ 48,887.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 2.28 percent. The current rate is $ 3,411.10.

  • Market Cap: $ 400.85 billion (-2.51%)
  • 24h trading volume: 15,944 million US dollars (-23.89%)
  • 24-Hour High: $ 3,537.22
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


Exciting is different: The Cardano rate only changed by -1.91 percent. This is reflected in a rate of US $ 2.35.

  • Market Cap: $ 75.38 billion (-2.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,694 million (-18.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.43
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.27 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.46 billion (-0.54%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 54,436 million (-5.81%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


Light sales caused the Binance coin price to drop 2.04 percent in the past 24 hours. The price of Binance Coin is currently 408.82 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 63.19 billion (-2.13%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1.161 million US dollars (-15.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 420.12
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


The XRP price moved sluggishly by only -1.26 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.07.

  • Market Cap: $ 49.95 billion (-1.22%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,723 million (-16.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.09
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


The Solana course increased by an incredible 10.04 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 162.44.

  • Market Cap: $ 48.2 billion (+ 10.39%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 5,483 million (+ 18.45%)
  • 24h high: $ 170.26
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


Sales resulted in the Polkadot course to a minus of 2.25 percent. The price is trading at $ 33.92.

  • Market Cap: $ 34.93 billion (-2%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1.262 million US dollars (-27.89%)
  • 24h high: $ 35.77
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin


Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.85 percent. The Dogecoin price this morning is $ 0.24.

  • Market Cap: $ 31.54 billion (-1.78%)
  • 24h trading volume: 887 million US dollars (-55.34%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.25
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


The USD coin rate went on the spot. The course changed by just -0.35 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 29.45 billion (-0.19%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,618 million US dollars (-26.81%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

  • Cosmos course: $ 39.18 (13.81 %)
  • Solana course: $ 162.44 (10.04 %)
  • Osmosis course: $ 6.89 (8.3 %)
  • ECOMI course: $ 0.01 (5.44 %)
  • Algorand course: $ 2.07 (4.64 %)

Flop 5

  • Polygon course: $ 1.35 (-4.96 %)
  • IOTA course: $ 1.61 (-4.98 %)
  • Decred course: $ 140.29 (-5.78 %)
  • Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 12.34 (-5.92 %)
  • Shiba Inu course: <$ 0.01 (-8.32 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 19, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
