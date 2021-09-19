Billie Eilish makes history again

For a long time Billie Eilish was known for her black and green hair – now she is blonde.

For the second time in a row, Billie Eilish has won the Grammy for Recording of the Year: “Everything I Wanted” triumphed at the last award ceremony of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (March 14th). The Irish-born American took the award home with her one year after being awarded for “Bad Guy”.









Stunned acceptance speech

Standing next to her brother and main peer Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish spent most of her acceptance speech being stunned and also shouting out best new artist award winner Megan Thee Stallion.

Thee Stallions “Savage” was nominated for Record of the Year. The singer said of the Houston rapper from the stage: “You deserve it. You had a year that in my opinion was unbeatable … You are a queen.”

With “Everything I Wanted”, a top 10 hit in the Hot 100 charts for Eilish, she sat down in the “Recording of the Year” category against Beyoncé’s “Black Parade”, Black Puma’s “Colors”, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar”, Doja Cats “Say So”, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”, Post Malone’s “Circles” and Megan Thee Stallions and Beyoncé’s “Savage”.

Seven Grammys for a 19 year old

Eilish made history again this year: for her James Bond song “No Time To Die” she received a Grammy for a song for a film that has not yet been released in theaters.

At last year’s Grammys, Eilish was only the second artist in the history of the music award to win all four major categories. At the age of 19, Eilish now has seven Grammys.