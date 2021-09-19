Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler in a double interview

Mr. Stiller, Mr. Sandler, in your new film you both work as brothers on your selfish father, who as an artist is primarily married to art. What experiences did you have with your fathers as children?

Ben Stiller: My father is an actor and my mother was an actress, unfortunately she is no longer alive. The two used to work as a comedy team. And that means they were often on tour and on the road for work. My sister and I could often not be with them. But that was a different time too. They couldn’t always take us with them, that wasn’t possible. We had to go to school and they had to make a living. Nobody could afford a break. You made that decision back then. And as an actor I can understand her today.



Not then?

Ben Stiller: I couldn’t fully understand that at the time. Today I have to find this balance again and again myself. What fulfills me creatively professionally and what makes me happy privately? How can I do my job and still be there for my family? Of course, they resent me when I don’t have time for them. I always have to find a solution. When our children were born, my wife Christine said that she would stay at home for the time being and take care of the children. She’s also an actress, but at first just wanted to be a mother because that made her happy. My parents made a different choice. But they were successful as a duo and couldn’t afford that luxury anyway. As a child, I found that extremely unfair. My parents were my gods and kept abandoning me. There weren’t any grandparents who took care of me either. I was alone.

You had your sister after all.









Ben Stiller: Right. And we had our housekeeper Hazel, the Jamaican nanny who had seven children of her own. When my parents were out again, she took care of us wounded souls. I say that with a smile today, but it was us. At the same time, she had no time for her children. They didn’t find that funny either. I know her children very well because Hazel has worked for us all her life.

Adam Sandler: Did you come to your bar mitzvah?

Ben Stiller: Yes, they were there. They were everywhere and part of the family. Even so, we were often alone. I always say we were like wild animals. Back then it was just a reality and not the meanness of our parents. That’s how people lived in those days. Today they say: Oh God, the children are harmed and traumatized. That wasn’t an issue before. It was ok. I wouldn’t want to trade my New York seventies childhood for anything. I was constantly taking the subway downtown. You couldn’t get away with that as a child today. Nobody would allow you that. We kept doing things my parents didn’t know about. And since every child today has a phone, they have constant control over where you are.

Where did you hang around in your childhood, Adam?