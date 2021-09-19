Sunday, September 19, 2021
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: First Thanksgiving with his children

By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are said to be involved in the filming too "Deep water" to have met.

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a couple. Affleck’s children were also there.




Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) and his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas (32, “Knives Out”) celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a couple. As an insider told People magazine, the two came to Los Angeles to hang out with Affleck’s three children.

“Ben and Ana are great,” the insider told US magazine. “Everyone seemed very happy. Ana was traveling, which is why she hasn’t seen the children for a while.” The two were previously in New Orleans, where they re-shot a few scenes for the thriller “Dark Water”. But they returned to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving weekend, where they received Affleck’s children Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8) at his home.

The three children come from Ben Affleck’s marriage to actress Jennifer Garner (48, “30 overnight”). The two were married from 2005 to 2018. Ana de Armas was already standing in front of the altar: The marriage with the Spanish actor Marc Clotet (40) lasted from 2011 to 2013. Affleck and de Armas are said to have met and fell in love during the filming of “Deep Water”. They are said to have been a couple since March.

Sonia Gupta
