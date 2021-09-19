Because of the past: Mark Wahlberg criticized for Floyd-Post

Mark Wahlberg (49) was caught up with his past! Actually, the film star is considered a Hollywood darling for his profound roles, such as in “Departed – Unter Feinden” or “Der Sturm”. With a post on the net, the 49-year-old now wanted to join the ranks of stars who were different from the death of George Floyd showed shaken. However, his followers thwarted his plans and promptly recalled his own racist behavior in earlier days …

on Instagram the actor posted a photo of George Floyd. “His murder is heartbreaking. We must all work together to solve this problem”, wrote the family man, taking a stand against racism. But the criticism was not long in coming. “You should be ashamed of yourself after what you’ve done to write such words,” commented an angry user. In fact, the film producer has attracted attention with racist attacks in the past. As a teenager, he is said to have deliberately persecuted black children, pelted them with stones and insulted them in a racist manner.

These events reminded him “Ted”– Actor now some users under the posting. “Don’t you have your own chapter on racist incidents on Wikipedia?”one commentator asked. 2014 wrote mark in a petition that he was sorry for the assaults at the time and that he was working hard to be a role model. The American has not yet commented on the current shitstorm.









Mark Wahlberg in 2020

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in June 2015

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham in 2020

96 Yes, Mark has apparently not yet dealt with his own racist behavior! 666 No, he did see his mistakes at the time.



