BaFin approves security token offering based on Bitcoin

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has given the green light for a Security Token Offering (STO) on a Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain.

As a reminder: Security tokens are crypto tokens that literally securitize a security and are issued by companies explicitly for the purpose of raising capital.

The project in question is the EXOeu token from the game manufacturer Exordium. Accordingly, German investors can now participate in the fully permissible sale of the token via the Stokr platform.

When investing in EXOeu, however, a minimum amount of 100 US dollars is due on Stokr. EXOeu is only the second STO that has ever been approved on the German market after BaFin granted the parking network ParkinGO the honor of being the first to start.

The security token EXOeu, founded in January 2021, is intended to finance the development of the video game Infinite Fleet. In other European countries such as France, Luxembourg, Spain and Portugal, investment in the project is already permitted, which has already raised more than 7 million US dollars.









While many STOs are based on the Ethereum blockchain, EXOeu is based on Blockstream Amp, a platform that specializes in tokenized securities and which in turn is based on Liquid, a sidechain of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is already shaking up the payments market, and it’s time it shook up the stock market too. This is easily possible with Layer Two solutions ”, as Stokr co-founder Arnab Naskar confidently says. He adds that Ethereum is “losing its attractiveness” as an STO platform, which is primarily due to high transaction fees and the uncertainty surrounding Ethereum 2.0.

According to Stokr co-founder Tobias Seidl, the approval of the Exordium STO by BaFin is a real milestone for cross-border blockchain STOs. In this regard, he explains: “We see Bitcoin as the cornerstone of the capital markets of the future, which will be based on blockchains.”

The approval of the BaFin comes only a few days after the crypto exchange Bitfinex announced last week that it will be launching its own STO platform on which Exordium (EXO) can also be traded.