Artwork shows Johnny Silverhand in front of Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves does a great job as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. And it was also a big surprise to the community to see such a familiar face in the game. But what would the character have looked like if Keanu Reeves hadn’t accepted the role?

Lea Leonowicz, Senior Concept Artist and Coordinator at CD Projekt Red, showed concept drawings from Cyberpunk 2077 via the ArtStation platform (buy now 38,32 €). There you can see the actually planned design by Silverhand. He already looks a lot different from Keanu Reeves. It is noticeable that he shouldn’t actually have a beard at all. That makes him look a little younger.

Caution! Here are spoilers!

In the game, Johnny Silverhand is not a very nice person. Although his relationship with V improves over time, he remains uncouth and repeatedly uses opportunities to annoy V. Keanu Reeves brings that across well in the game. However, even with him you have to get used to the bad boy who pursues selfish goals and would also go over corpses in the process. If you look at the concept drawings of the actual Johnny Silverhand, then he looks even less nasty than Keanu Reeves portrays it. It might have been harder to accept him as the “ass” he is in the game.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on patches for the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to iron out the bugs and technical problems – especially on PS4 and Xbox One. Then DLCs should follow. Maybe Johnny Silverhand will reappear in this one too.

Source: Artstation

