ARK 2: Vin Diesel not only in play – role as producer revealed

Update from December 15th: Vin Diesels Appear as the main actor in Announcement trailer for ARC 2 both Game Awards 2020 came as a surprise, how bizarre at the same time. the ARK 2-Announcement alone came out of nowhere. But now it turns out Vin Diesel will play a much bigger role than previously thought. In addition to his best acting performances, he is also involved in the development of the game.

Vin Diesel and gaming: does that go together? Yes, very well. Who thinks Vin Diesel would be completely alien to the gaming industry, you are wrong. The Fast and the Furious star is a gamer himself in his spare time and, according to his own statement, has over 1000 hours in ARK: Survival Evolved spent. Therefore, after some exchange with the developers, he wants to lend a hand himself over the years. Not as a developer or programmer, but as an executive producer.

What exactly Vin Diesels new tasks have not yet been revealed. In the past, he reported several bugs to the developers and therefore took part in their correction. In addition, founded Vin Diesel some time ago his own development studio called Tigon. This was sometimes more, sometimes less successful. With Fast & Furios Crossroads he made a grip in the toilet and it won the title as the worst game of the year. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what influence it will have Vin Thisl on in the future ARC 2 will have. ARC 2It has since been announced that it will be released sometime in 2022 for the Xbox Series X / S and the PC.

First report dated December 11th: Kirkland, Washington – The Game Awards 2020 caused real surprises. Hardly anyone would have made an announcement about one ARC part expected. Indeed Fans got one Trailer with a real one Action star presents. ARC 2 should be the successor or a sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved will. For the great revelation has Studio wildcard apparently no effort spared and an action star committed to the main role of their trailer. But the shot backfired to a certain extent.

ARK 2: Trailer with action star revealed – fans can only laugh about it

In a primeval look, tribal members roam the new one CGI trailer to ARC 2 through a jungle. The troop is led by none other than Vin Diesel. In his leading role as Santiago, he and his clan members are attacked by a people. The problem seems to be solved quickly, however, when a dinosaur snows into the scene. The mighty tyrannosaurus devours the chief of the hostile people and then takes on Santiago’s group. But how Vin Diesel lives and lives, he knows how to free himself from this hopeless situation. Having escaped in his hiding place, we get a glimpse of them ARK– known sci-fi elements. So you will too ARC 2 don’t miss it.









Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: 🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago 🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow AM! 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va – ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

Fans can Vin Diesel but doesn’t really take his role as a tribal member in the jungle seriously. Too many puns buzz in the minds of the people Fans. No matter where you look, the whole commentary section is inundated with it Vin Diesel memes. While Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves and trailers caused a lot of hype, is ARK with Vin Diesel In the fast lane. But besides the many memes and the enthusiasm for ARC 2, there is also a lot of criticism from the community. On the one hand on Trailer himself, of the many Fans according to, despite CGI, has been poorly animated. On the other hand, in the decisions that are made with ARC 2 have been hit. They say jokingly Fansthat budget is probably for Vin Diesel went on it alone.

ARK 2: Trailer with action star revealed – That’s why many fans are still disappointed

Like in Trailer already teased ARC 2 focus more on a story campaign. The great appeal ARK was due to the many different dinosaurs in a primeval mood, which were paired with sci-fi elements. How the community deals with a rather story-heavy game remains to be seen. In ARK: Survival Evolved there were already story elements that Fans have been declared illogical in reviews. ARC 2 must try to get these problems under control and also clean up the performance and bugs properly.

Because ARK: Survival Evolved still has gamebreaking bugs that Studio wildcard does not seem to want to tackle. Therefore, especially in the PvP community of ARK powerfully geranted over the sequel. There questions arise such as: “Why bring out a second part before bugs that have existed since Alpha are not fixed?”

Another clue for criticism is that ARC 2 will be released exclusively for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, since ARC 2 created in cooperation with Microsoft. PlayStation fans, who are not a small part of the community, will have to look inside the tube. Also on the Pc will ARC 2 celebrate its release, only when is not yet known. More information is due on December 11th ARC 2 follow.

