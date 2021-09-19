Arielle, the Mermaid: German theatrical release announced

Disney has now finally announced when the real-life remake of the classic film “Ariel, the Mermaid” will be released in cinemas here in Germany. In the USA, the start date has already been set for May 26th, 2023, here with us we will be able to enjoy the new film on May 25th, 2023.

Director Rob Marshall, who is responsible for Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Mary Poppins’ Return, is working on the film. The team is currently busy with post-production, where they animate many of the underwater creatures on the computer, such as the fish Fabius, the crab Sebastian, and also the seagull Scuttle. The main characters include Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula, and the main role of Arielle is played by the talented Halle Bailey.

In addition to the date for The Little Mermaid, Disney announced a few other launch dates for Germany. For example, the animated film “Ron goes wrong” will be released on October 28, 2021, and “Encanto” will be shown in cinemas on November 24, 2021.









In 2022, Disney fans can look forward to Bob’s Burgers, which is due to be released on May 26, 2022, and David O. Russell’s new film without a title is due to be released on November 3, 2022. Almost nothing is known about the content of the film, but fans are already looking forward to a new work by the extremely popular director. The starting line-up, which definitely forms a strong team with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift and many other well-known names, also ensures anticipation.

There are also numerous other dates for as yet unknown films from the subsidiaries Pixar, Searchlight, and 20th Century. In addition, all films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will start on a Wednesday instead of a Thursday.

