Antonín Dvořák, his friends and acquaintances

Dvořák in the world









Johannes Brahms

Antonín Dvořák made his breakthrough as a composer in 1878. The Berlin publisher Fritz Simrock published “Sounds from Moravia” on the recommendation of Johannes Brahms Dvořák. The success of these Moravian duets was soon followed by the first series of his “Slavic Dances”. In the meantime, a warm friendship developed between Brahms, who lives in Vienna, and Dvořák. Brahms repeatedly campaigned in Vienna for Dvořák to receive a state scholarship for talented young artists in the amount of 400 and 500 guilders respectively. For Dvořák, Brahms was a role model, advisor and mentor at the same time. The German composer, on the other hand, praised Dvořák’s “fresh, funny and rich invention”, from whose “waste”, in his opinion, “anyone else could pick up the main themes”.

At home with Dvořák









Dvořák spent a large part of his life on Žitná Street

Dvořák spent a large part of his life on Žitná Street

It is known that Dvořák stayed and composed in his villa Rusalka in Vysoká near Příbram. However, he spent a large part of his life in Prague's New Town, in the last ten years of his life on Žitná Street. It was there that he was visited by numerous personalities, including Johannes Brahms, Leoš Janáček and Peter Iljitsch Tschaikowski. The Berlin music publisher Fritz Simrock, who published a large part of Dvořák's compositions, was also a frequent guest on Žitná Street. Dvořák was visited there by one of the most educated women in Prague at the time, Marie Červinková Riegrová. She wrote libretti for him for the operas "Dimitrij" and "Der Jakobiner". In her diary, Červinková noted: "I like Dvořák. He is tremendously good-natured and natural. (…) He is not conceited, world fame had no influence on him; it has remained as natural as it used to be. " In addition, the poet Julius Zeyer came to visit more often. The sculptor Josef Mařatka, who later created his bust for the National Theater, lived in the same house as Dvořák. Josef Hlávka was also often a guest in Dvořák's apartment, a successful architect, builder and patron of Czech art. He announced about Antonín Dvořák's personality: "What Dvořák says about music is sacred to me."









Dvořák’s music in film

The melodies from Dvořák's compositions can be heard in several films. The Oscar-winning film "Kolya" by Zdeněk and Jan Svěrák includes the string quartet No. 12 (2nd movement), the fourth of his Biblical Songs and the seventh of his Slavonic Dances, Op. 72, heard. In the film "Elementary School" by father and son Svěrák, the symphony No. 9 "From the New World" is played again.









Film “Fanny and Alexander”|Photo: Svensk Filmindustri (SF)

Dvořák’s Humoresken, Op. 101, can be found in the movie “Peacemaker” with George Clooney and Nicole Kidman. The famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman also chose her for his film “Fanny and Alexander”. And you can also hear the pieces in a biopic about US President Truman.

The serenade in E major, in turn, musically accompanies the film "Victoria, the young Queen" with Emily Blunt. The Slavic Dances are played in the fantasy film "Der Sternwanderer" with Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro.









Film “The 200 Years Man”|Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

The symphony “From the New World” also appears in other films, such as “Departed – Unter Feinden” with Leonardo di Caprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson, “Die Fantastischen Vier” with Jessica Alba and the cartoon “Barbie as Rapunzel”.

The arias from the opera Rusalka accompany the moving scenes in the science fiction romance “The 200-year-old man” with Robin Williams about a robot that wants to become a human.