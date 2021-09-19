Anonymous boss retires to consultant – Block-Builders.de





SushiSwap has been online for over a year and has revolutionized the idea of ​​decentralized crypto exchanges with SUSHI. Now the anonymous boss Maki is saying goodbye to day-to-day business.

At SushiSwap (SUSHI) the management level is about to be restructured. After a year of successful non-stop work for SushiSwap, it is time for him to switch to the role of consultant, writes Maki, who was anonymous in the chief role of the DeFi project. SushiSwap started at the end of August 2020 and solicited massive capital from the then market leader Uniswap with the innovative idea of ​​a reward token called SUSHI. These own coins are now common practice on decentralized crypto exchanges, and Uniswap followed suit with UNI as early as September 2020.

Maki explains that from a two-man team he developed a group of more than 20 employees for SushiSwap. With this excellent team, he sees a bright future for SushiSwap. Maki came into office when the anonymous founder of SushiSwap Chef Nomi withdrew from the project early and surprisingly.

SUSHI with new momentum after change of leadership?

SushiSwap felt the increased competition in its sector in 2021, new platforms such as PancakeSwap (CAKE) or QuickSwap have noticeably attracted Kaptal. At its peak in the first half of 2021, SushiSwap had measured monthly sales of the equivalent of up to 25 billion US dollars, in August it was only around 10 billion US dollars. At the same time, SUSHI has held up quite well and is currently trading at a good 12 US dollars. SushiSwap still has almost 4.5 billion liquidity.









In February, the venture capital firm Future Funds signaled support for SushiSwap. In general, the project can build on a high level of awareness and a history without major problems. Maki himself indicates that the priority must now be to open up new markets such as the one for NFTs, as far as bringing SushiSwap to further blockchains.

Conclusion: SushiSwap before the acid test

Maki had earned great popularity and trust in the SUSHI community, such as comments on his role change at Twitter demonstrate. He now wants to take a month or two to recover. Because for the success of SUSHI he put friends, family and even health aside. With his overall elegant finish, Maki is now clearing the way for a broader team. If this succeeds in scoring points with new ideas and in further developing SushiSwap in a technologically stable manner, SUSHI should again have good chances for an upward trend.

