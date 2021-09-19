Anna Kendrick befriends a sex doll in the weird trailer for the comedy series

Source: Quibi

In Lars and the women Ryan Gosling played a cranky young man who goes into a romantic relationship with a sex doll. As bizarre as the premise, the film was surprisingly beautiful and sensitive. In the much less beautiful and sensitive (or somehow good) German teen sex comedy Crazy about Fixi the sex doll of a teenager turned into a real, horny woman.

Apparently the concept of interpersonal relationships with sex dolls is so popular that now the first comedy series is coming about it too. In “Dummy” however, it is about a young woman’s friendship with her boyfriend’s sex doll. Yeah, that sounds very weird, and the trailer doesn’t look any less crazy. The main role in the series of the new streaming provider Quibi plays Anna Kendrick (Pitch perfect) who discovers a sex doll in her partner’s (Donal Logue) closet. Suddenly she talks to her and turns out to be very feminist. The two of them go on a road trip together. Greetings from Uncanny Valley because the trailer is more creepy than funny:

“Dummy” comes from the author Cody Heller, who has a weakness for weird premises. She was the co-creator of the comedy series “Deadbeat” and also wrote several episodes of “Wilfred”. Anyone who knows the two series knows that they cannot exactly be called ordinary. Despite my love for almost everything Anna Kendrick does, I’m not sure I’m ready to “Dummy” to look at. The preview alone is the stuff of nightmares.









at Quibi will “Dummy” from 20th of April published with new episodes every day. As with all productions on the platform, the episodes will be a maximum of ten minutes long. In case you’ve already forgotten: Quibi was conceived as a streaming service exclusively for mobile devices and specializes in a form of presentation of films and series in so-called “quick bits”, i.e. episodes that are only a few minutes long. The reaction to the app so far has been muted since its launch on April 6th, despite a 90-day free trial period. Quibi is primarily intended to be consumed on the way to work. Most people are currently sitting around at home and have more than enough time to watch normal films and series. So far has been Quibi Downloaded 1.75 million times, which is no comparison to the Disney +App that was downloaded 3.2 million times on its launch day last November alone. Perhaps that will change with the rapidly growing series range of Quibi.