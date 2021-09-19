Sunday, September 19, 2021
Anna Faris: family celebrations with ex-husband Chris Pratt?

By Vimal Kumar
Anna Faris
Family celebrations with ex-husband Chris Pratt?

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorced without resentment: Now the actress even wants family get-togethers.

Anna Faris (42, “Overboard”) and Chris Pratt (39, “Avengers: Infinity War”) have obviously remained friends even after their divorce: the actress even hopes that they can do more together again in the future. In the podcast “Divorce Sucks!” She explained, according to the American “People” magazine: “Chris and I have no grudges against each other. We want to make sure that Jack is happy, of course – but also that we are happy and support each other.” The actress could even imagine vacations and Christmas parties together in the future.




The two raise their son Jack (6) together: For this they have agreed not to live more than five miles apart. Anna Faris said she was happy that she and Chris Pratt could be respectful of each other despite the divorce. Now she wished that as Jack got older they should have a Thanksgiving dinner together. “There’s so much kindness and love between us and I know we both want to achieve this goal: It sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want,” said the actress.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The divorce finally followed last year. The actor is now engaged to author Katherine Schwarzenegger (29) and Anna Faris is said to have found a new love again with cameraman Michael Barrett (48).

