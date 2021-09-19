Angelina Jolie conjures up in the home theater: German trailer for the star-studded fantasy adventure “The Magic of Dreams” – Kino News

The fantasy film “The Magic of Dreams” pays homage to the genre classics “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland”. The lavishly implemented adventure for the whole family will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 26th. Here is the trailer:

The story of “The Magic of Dreams” takes place in Victorian England and revolves around the siblings Alice (Keira Chansa) and Peter (Jordan A. Nash). The two love to play in the forest. There they can let their flowering imagination run wild and experience imaginary adventures. They are fully supported in their creativity by their loving parents Rose (Angelina Jolie) and Jack (David Oyelowo).









Then, however, a stroke of fate shakes the family’s good fortune and the children have to find consolation in their imagination and in their dreams more than ever. Soon the duo will be on their way to London for a real adventure. But the city is dangerous. Because next to the mad hatter (Clarke Peters) and the Queen of Hearts (Anna Chancellor) you will soon encounter some all too real villains there …

“The Magic of Dreams” celebrates its German premiere on Blu-ray and DVD on March 26th. Both formats of the FSK-6 title can already be pre-ordered from online retailers such as Amazon.

Prequel mash-up of two classics

Screenplay debutante Marissa Kate Goodhill has created a world for “The Magic of Dreams” which, as an alternative prequel, turns two classic characters from youth literature – JM Barries Peter Pan and Lewis Carroll’s Alice – into siblings.

Together they have to endure adventures before they get to Neverland or Wonderland. The visual implementation of Goodhill’s ideas was provided by “The Prince of Egypt” and “Merida – Legend of the Highlands” director Brenda Chapman, who directed a real-life film here for the first time.

Large star line-up including the supporting roles

The leading roles Peter and Alice are played by Jordan A. Nash and Keira Chansa, who can already be seen in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin”, in their screen debut. The rest of the cast, on the other hand, is peppered with much more familiar faces. David Oyelowo (“Selma”) and superstar Angelina Jolie (“Maleficent – The Dark Fairy”), who are also involved as producers, are only the spearhead.

In the secondary parts there are also greats such as Michael Caine (“The Dark Night”, “Tenet”), Clarke Peters (“The Wire”, “Harriet”), Anna Chancellor (“The Dreamers”), Derek Jacobi (“Mord im Orient Express ”,“ Gladiator ”) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“ Motherless Brooklyn ”) included. Mbatha Raw plays Alice as a grown woman in the frame story.

You can also watch the trailer in English below:

