Amber Heard: In Hollywood circles she is considered a “dating poison”

Amber Heard is now suddenly posing as a suffragette. Why she can’t land with it

The shimmering mermaid dress lets you see deeply: beguiling and seducing – Amber Heard is very good at that.

Amber Heard: Harsh allegations against Johnny Depp



Johnny Depp, 55, was so addicted to her that he even said yes to the wedding. And that after living in a wild marriage for 14 years with Vanessa Paradis, 45, the mother of his two children. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been divorced since 2017. She accused him of domestic violence, he accused her of malice and greed. He paid her $ 7 million in severance pay, and she donated the money. Now Amber Heard follows verbally. “When a woman who has been abused expresses herself, you meet her with skepticism and hostility,” she says in an interview. A man only has to give a small impulse, and society would start criticizing the woman concerned. As an actress, she sees it as her duty to continue talking about domestic violence. “My job offers me a platform to draw attention to the suffering of women.”

The actress is considered a diva



In Hollywood, however, many see things very differently: Amber Heard misuses this platform for self-PR. And have long since overstepped the curve. Because in contrast to her ex-husband Johnny, who is considered quirky but still lovable, she does not enjoy a good reputation. “She is very calculating and manipulative,” GALA hears from film circles. Amber Heard’s recent films flopped, and “London Fields” had the worst US start ever. On the set it is considered “difficult”. An agent to GALA: “You have to be very careful now. Nobody likes to bring a diva into the team.” Amber Heard is now not only a box office, but also dating poison. Current relationship status: single. A friend explains her strategy: “Anyone who can be useful to her in advancing her career will be bombarded with flirting attacks.”

Love off with Vito Schnabel



Apparently she’s having trouble finding anyone who wants to get emotionally involved with her. After the time with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard went out with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, 47, turtled this summer with Heidi Klum’s ex Vito Schnabel, 32. The affairs did not last long. It will be seen who she targets next. Because beguiling and bewitching – she can do that very well.

