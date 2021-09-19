Amanda Seyfried: love on four paws

The actress met the Australian shepherd named Finn on the set of the HBO series ‘Big Love’ – and, in fact, it was love at first sight. “As soon as he was mine, 24 hours later, I realized that something inside of me needed him. He completely changed my life and helped me to be alone and find my independence. When you have a lifestyle like me when I was in my early 20s there are no constants. It was just hard to know where my career would be next month. That was why I took him on, “she says.

Finn is her “antidepressant” and “lifesaver”, the ‘Mamma Mia!’ Actress is sure. “I just can’t imagine being anywhere without him. Except in England. Every time I shoot a film there, I have to leave him. I wouldn’t put him on this flight unless I was there that long it would make sense because he has such a good life with my agent taking care of him, “reveals Amanda.

But the 33-year-old doesn’t just love dogs. As a great animal lover, she has taken in a white donkey named Gus at her home. However, she does not want to adopt another dog. “I can only have one dog. Everyone asks, ‘Are you going to save another dog?’ And I say, ‘Finn is an individual and he’s very special and I know what he needs and what he wants.’ As much as I love dogs and as much as I love saving animals, all the animals I save are no dogs, “she told People magazine.