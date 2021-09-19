Amal & George Clooney: They fear for their home: Water and mud flood their luxury property

The location is fantastic, the mansion from the 17th century leaves nothing to be desired: In 2014, Amal (43) and George Clooney (59) bought a 14 million euro property in Sonning, Berkshire, England shortly after their wedding in Venice. But the dream location on an island in the Thames is increasingly proving to be a problem: after 2020, large parts of the garden will again be under water this year.

Time of crisis, not only in terms of the property? The first photo of the couple, which appeared after months of radio silence, and which you can see in the video above, fueled the rumors of relationship problems between the two.

In previous years, for example in 2016, there had already been floods. Last year it was Storm Dennis, this is Christoph, but the pictures are the same: After heavy rainfall, the Thames overflowed and flooded parts of the luxury property.

In the video below, Amal finally had a public appearance again after a long break.