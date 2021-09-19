Amal & George Clooney: They fear for their home: Water and mud flood their luxury property

The location is fantastic, the mansion from the 17th century leaves nothing to be desired: In 2014, Amal (43) and George Clooney (59) bought a 14 million euro property in Sonning, Berkshire, England shortly after their wedding in Venice. But the dream location on an island in the Thames is increasingly proving to be a problem: after 2020, large parts of the garden will again be under water this year.
Time of crisis, not only in terms of the property? The first photo of the couple, which appeared after months of radio silence, and which you can see in the video above, fueled the rumors of relationship problems between the two.
In previous years, for example in 2016, there had already been floods. Last year it was Storm Dennis, this is Christoph, but the pictures are the same: After heavy rainfall, the Thames overflowed and flooded parts of the luxury property.
In the video below, Amal finally had a public appearance again after a long break.
Residence of Amal and George Clooney threatened by floods
Pictures, which are published by “dailymail.co.uk”, among others, show the lawn, which is already largely under water. The summer house and tennis court, which were flooded the previous year, have not yet been affected, but it would be too early to give the all-clear. Even if the rain subsides, the predictions suggest that it could now be icy and therefore dangerous.
For movie star George Clooney and his wife, high-profile human rights attorney Amal, it is likely no difficulty shouldering the financial consequences of the disaster, but the water remains a problem. The famous couple regularly uses the manor house in the tranquil Sonning despite their houses all over the world, for example on Lake Como, and spends time here with the twins Ella and Alexander (both 3).
The Clooney mansion has been extensively restored
Should the premises be flooded – and the risk of flooding is likely to increase rather than decrease in the coming years – the damage would be difficult to estimate. The Clooneys had the historic building with its nine bedrooms extensively restored and renewed for 18 months after the acquisition. Today it contains, for example, a cinema and its own fitness studio, but also a facility that could hardly be replaced by money.
Leaving Sonning shouldn’t be an option for George Clooney and his family. The village has already fascinated many very different personalities who owned a house and lived here for a while, including magician Uri Geller (74), Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimi Page (76), Deep Purple founder Jon Lord (†)71) and the former British Prime Minister Theresa May (64).