Adele: New photo shows you in a dream robe – and with your new boyfriend

September 19, 2021



With this robe Adele brings back the old Hollywood glamor



Adele has reported back to Instagram – with a series of photos that will certainly make her fans very happy. The first two pictures show the singer in a black dream robe, which put the cleavage and waist of the British woman in the limelight. The heart of the look, however, is the sewn, voluminous stole, which is reminiscent of the old glamor from Hollywood. Adele also wears a pair of statement earrings, elaborate eye make-up and a sleek pigtail.

The gala look of the “Hello” interpreter is not the only thing she shares with her 39 million Instagram subscribers: The last photo in the carousel is a selfie that she took with her friend Rich Paul. It wasn’t until July of this year that the two made their relationship public.

September 17, 2021



Does Christina Aguilera really perform half-naked for her fans?



Hardly any other singer went through such a controversial image change as Christina Aguilera, 40. After her breakthrough in 1998 with “A Genie In A Bottle”, “What A Girl Wants” and “Come On Over Baby”, the Disney star struck a different direction: controversy, very revealing and ostentatiously sexualized outfits aroused the public at video premieres and appearances. Something that the now 40-year-old artist is counting on again – with one exception. To the LadyLand Festival in New York City, Xtina (as she calls herself today) wears a very revealing look consisting of black patent leather boots, a red thong and a sweater with a chest print, but here she is only a painted bodysuit.

Your fans on Instagram celebrate their outfit, post flame and heart emojis under the picture. And Xtina? It proves that a sexy look can be more complex than you would think at first glance.

September 16, 2021



Nicole Scherzinger’s bridal look is astonished



Nicole Scherzinger, 43, has been happily taken again since the beginning of 2020 and she likes to show it on Instagram. Whether doing sports or posing on the beach, her friend Thom Evans, 36, is always there. However, a photo is now fueling the rumor mill. The former “Pussycat Dolls” singer posted a picture of her wearing an A-line wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline. Did the singer secretly get married? Even if Nicole plays with the bridal theme, this white robe is a stage look that she wore at the amfAR Venice Gala.

September 15, 2021



Met Gala Debut: Billie Eilish takes a stand against fur



As co-host of the evening, Billie Eilish attracts everyone’s attention with her powdery dream robe by Oscar de la Renta. In keeping with the motto “America: Lexicon of Time”, the 19-year-old opted for an elegant tulle dress and her styling is reminiscent of style icon Marilyn Monroe, who wore a similar dress for the 1951 Academy Awards.

But as Billie herself reveals, that’s not the only message behind her choice of clothes. She writes on her Instagram channel: “It was an honor for me to wear this dress, knowing that Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free in the future! I am overjoyed that the designers and the entire team have listened to me and Now make a change that is important not only for animals, but also for our planet and our environment. ” Her fans are enthusiastic about her commitment. A fan page of the singer aptly summarizes the mood under her post with a comment. She writes: “Your impact on the fashion industry is incredible”.

September 14, 2021



Annemarie Carpendale posts a previously unseen wedding picture



On Monday (September 13), Annemarie Carpendale, 43, and Wayne Carpendale have been married for eight years – they have been a couple for 14 years. The presenter celebrates this major milestone with a real surprise: She shows previously unseen pictures of the civil wedding on her Instagram account. In contrast to her big wedding celebration, where she stepped in front of the altar in a magical fit-and-flare line, things can be a little less formal at the registry office. In the short lace dress Annemarie said yes at the time, the joy of it can be seen in the picture.

September 13, 2021



Kim Kardashian in fetish look



At New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian, 40, shows herself in a very special outfit by Balenciaga: it is filled with leather from head to toe. Even her face is covered by a leather mask with a zipper. Only her handbag stands out with the silver design.

Still-husband Kanye West, 44, wore a similar look from Balenciaga a few months ago to promote his new album. And for Kim, an outfit like this is not a one-off thing either, she wore a similar suit with a mask at the beginning of August. Seems like she likes looks like that …

Sources used: instagram.com, vogue.de

