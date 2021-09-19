Action fireworks with Mark Wahlberg have 10,000 cuts & that’s what makes it really good

Too many cuts can easily destroy an action film, but very rarely do they actually do the opposite. The best example of this is the wild action cracker Mile 22 by director Peter Berg, in which Mark Wahlberg and The Raid star Iko Uwais play the leading roles.

The 2018 film runs tonight at 10:30 p.m. on RTL and is likely to be seen by many incredibly hectic cutting massacre bump into the head. The wild staging gives Mile 22 a special rhythm that fits surprisingly well with the themes of the plot.

The countless cuts in the action hit Mile 22 are an extreme stylistic device

The plot of Peter Berg’s film is outlined just as quickly as the rather stereotypical characters. The focus is on CIA agent James Silva (Mark Wahlberg), who with his team is the Indonesian police officer Li Noor (Iko Uwais) protect and escort must as this has important information about the location of radioactive cesium.

Here you can watch a German trailer for Mile 22:

MIle 22 – Trailer 2 (German) HD

In the cut fireworks of Mile 22, elite agents deployed on site in the so-called new wars blur: inside, people behind anonymous computer screens and surveillance recordings from drones into one hectic chaos. Peter Berg only holds onto each image in his film long enough for the human eyes to just grasp before a cut occurs every one or two seconds.









The breathless style of the film, in addition to the confusion of this modern warfare, also fits the Inner workings of Mark Wahlberg’s main character. His Silva is portrayed as a distantly autistic character who has suffered from an excess of intelligence and energy since childhood that he can never control.

© STX entertainment Mark Wahlberg at Mile 22

Mile 22 comes next to the chaos in the head of Wahlberg’s character, which is carried over directly to the style of the film, like a single, uninterrupted forward movement. For them, the director is increasingly blurring the line between terrorists and emergency services who also use terrorist measures for a supposedly good cause.

Anyone who wants to watch Mile 22 for successful action scenes is guaranteed to be disappointed. But if you want to experience an unusual to radical action experiment, go to the Cuts like exhausting lashes drifting through the film should get involved in Peter Berg’s work.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.

Have you seen Mile 22? If so, how do you like the film?