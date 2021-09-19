According to Alonzo-Hardfork – Already more than 2,000 smart contracts on Cardano

After the Alonzo upgrade started on Monday, more than 2,000 smart contracts have now been fed into the Cardano blockchain, but there is a catch.

In fact, the 2,000 smart contracts in question are initially locked with a timelock and are only available to the developers as soon as a corresponding approval has been given.

According to the third-party provider Vercel App, more than 2,200 are currently waiting for their starting shot.

Smart contracts are a feature that the Cardano community has been longing for since the network was founded in 2017. With the introduction of the Alonzo hard fork, this wish has finally come true.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is therefore euphoric and believes that decentralized financial services (DeFi) are now in “free competition” after his blockchain network now supports smart contracts.

According to Hoskinson, this “second wave” of DeFi will be characterized by increased liquidity, interoperability, multi-chain functionality and transparent cost structures. “It takes governance, certifications, safeguards, regulation, identification, but everything has to be decentralized, as it were,” says the blockchain visionary. And further:









“We built Cardano precisely for this second wave.”

There are already several well-known projects whose smart contracts are still blocked and which want to start soon, including, for example, GREED, an NFT project that rewards investors with the Cardano crypto currency ADA, the Liquidity Protocol Liqwid, the AI ​​project SingularityNET and the first planned decentralized crypto exchange on Cardano called Cardax.

In addition, Cardano will be compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine, which means that the network will primarily attract developers for whom the transaction fees at the large competitor are too high.

The ADA price has seen an upswing of a full 170% since mid-July, but compared to the new record high of 3.09 US dollars, the table is down by 20% again. The price of Cardano (ADA) is currently $ 2.42.