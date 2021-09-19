Absolute star glut in Adam McKay’s new film

Adam McKay’s latest “Don’t Look Up” will hit Netflix on December 24th, 2021, and if you’re a fan of films with a high density of well-known actors, then you are in for a treat. Adam McKay, who also wrote the script based on his own idea and that of David Sirota, took his seat on the director’s chair.

McKay has already shone in the past with his work on “The Big Short”, an entertaining, entertaining and dramatic approach to the 2007 bubble on the US real estate market in the USA. Ultimately, Adam McKay and Charles Randolph won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Star line-up without end

“Don’t Look Up” is about astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discovering a comet that is on a direct collision course with Earth. But … what to do? Apparently nobody on our blue planet is interested in the danger of the end of the world looming from space. So the two of them decide to embark on a nationwide press tour that not only takes them on breakfast TV to see Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), but also to the White House to see US President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her slimy son ( and Chief of Staff) Jason (Jonah Hill).

But even that does not seem to be enough to draw the world’s attention from the dangers on our planet to the dangers above our heads – what if modern journalism and social media are constantly bombarding us with drama 24 hours a day?









Supports buffed – it only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts on World of Warcraft, Pokémon Go and other favorite games. So far we have financed this site through advertising and kept it as free of paid items as possible, but since COVID-19 this has become increasingly difficult. Many companies are cutting or cutting their advertising budgets for 2020. Budgets that we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue offering buffed free of charge in the usual form in the future. For this reason we turn to you now. As a buffed supporter, you can support us so that we can continue to offer our content in the usual form free of charge, without introducing a paywall or publishing misleading news. Every contribution, large or small, is valuable. Supports buffed – it only takes a minute. Support now We thank you in advance.

Advertisement: Order Netflix now from Amazon

The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.