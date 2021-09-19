Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsAbsolute star glut in Adam McKay's new film
News

Absolute star glut in Adam McKay’s new film

By Sonia Gupta
0
56





from Susanne Braun
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep are just a few of the big names you’ll see in the credits of Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up – check it out here the teaser for the Netflix film.

Adam McKay’s latest “Don’t Look Up” will hit Netflix on December 24th, 2021, and if you’re a fan of films with a high density of well-known actors, then you are in for a treat. Adam McKay, who also wrote the script based on his own idea and that of David Sirota, took his seat on the director’s chair.

McKay has already shone in the past with his work on “The Big Short”, an entertaining, entertaining and dramatic approach to the 2007 bubble on the US real estate market in the USA. Ultimately, Adam McKay and Charles Randolph won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Star line-up without end

“Don’t Look Up” is about astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discovering a comet that is on a direct collision course with Earth. But … what to do? Apparently nobody on our blue planet is interested in the danger of the end of the world looming from space. So the two of them decide to embark on a nationwide press tour that not only takes them on breakfast TV to see Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), but also to the White House to see US President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her slimy son ( and Chief of Staff) Jason (Jonah Hill).

But even that does not seem to be enough to draw the world’s attention from the dangers on our planet to the dangers above our heads – what if modern journalism and social media are constantly bombarding us with drama 24 hours a day?




Advertisement: Order Netflix now from Amazon

The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.

Return

Further

1


Previous articleFilm tips on TV today: “A strange couple” with Jack Lemmon
Next articleBitcoin sideways, Solana and Ethereum are moving in opposite directions
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv