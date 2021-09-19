Absolute star glut in Adam McKay’s new film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep are just a few of the big names you’ll see in the credits of Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up – check it out here the teaser for the Netflix film.
Adam McKay’s latest “Don’t Look Up” will hit Netflix on December 24th, 2021, and if you’re a fan of films with a high density of well-known actors, then you are in for a treat. Adam McKay, who also wrote the script based on his own idea and that of David Sirota, took his seat on the director’s chair.
McKay has already shone in the past with his work on “The Big Short”, an entertaining, entertaining and dramatic approach to the 2007 bubble on the US real estate market in the USA. Ultimately, Adam McKay and Charles Randolph won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Star line-up without end
“Don’t Look Up” is about astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discovering a comet that is on a direct collision course with Earth. But … what to do? Apparently nobody on our blue planet is interested in the danger of the end of the world looming from space. So the two of them decide to embark on a nationwide press tour that not only takes them on breakfast TV to see Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), but also to the White House to see US President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her slimy son ( and Chief of Staff) Jason (Jonah Hill).
But even that does not seem to be enough to draw the world’s attention from the dangers on our planet to the dangers above our heads – what if modern journalism and social media are constantly bombarding us with drama 24 hours a day?
The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.