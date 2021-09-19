20 years Lara Croft: Why Angelina Jolie almost canceled the cult role

And she trained hard for the role: kickboxing, scuba diving, yoga, martial arts, weapons training, sword training, kayaking, soccer, and even bungee ballet were on the program six days a week. In addition, of course, a special diet.

“I was extremely out of shape and hadn’t been to a gym in years. All of that training had changed my body. And my mind had changed because I had a completely different focus. I felt like I was being molded into a special agent. “









But Jolie wasn’t happy with the result of the film, so she only agreed to a second part “to meet my original expectations. I wanted to make this film the way I had imagined it and make the role more like I had seen it from the start, ”said the actress, who also sees some similarities with the character of Lara Croft, in an interview with filmreporter.de.

“Just like me, she hates injustices, is a good friend in times of need and stands up for her convictions at all times. And above all, she is very brave – all things that I would like to claim for myself. “