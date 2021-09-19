10 fun facts about Spielberg’s family classics

“ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” is one of the most popular family films of all time; a film that shaped an entire generation, had a significant influence on the cinema landscape of the 1980s and still has cult status today. In “ET” ten-year-old Elliot (Henry Thomas) meets a frightened alien in the shed who was accidentally left behind by his companions. A close friendship quickly develops between the child and the alien, culminating in a telepathic connection between the two unequal friends. While Elliot and his siblings Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and Gertie (Drew Barrymore) try with all their might to hide ET from the adults – especially the nasty Agent Keys (Peter Coyote) and his people – the alien is getting sicker with homesickness …

“ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” is not without reason one of the most successful and popular film classics of all time – it bundles the primal fears and feelings of children in a touching sci-fi fairy tale that has probably moved every viewer to tears so far. If you want to deal a little more with the background story of the movie fairy tale, this is the right place for you. Various anecdotes, fun facts and background information on “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” can be found here:

10 facts about Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi family classic “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”:

1. The entire film was shot in chronological order.

The fact that a film is shot completely chronologically is generally rather unusual and rarely occurs. With “ET”, Spielberg’s decision made sense because of the child actors: Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton and Drew Barrymore were able to follow the story better and it was easier for them to empathize with their characters emotionally.

2. The story of “ET” is a mixture of different film ideas from Steven Spielberg.

The director had originally planned to make a film called “Night Skies” in which a family is terrorized by aliens in their own home. At the same time he was working on a film idea called “Growing Up”; a semi-biographical drama about a boy who takes refuge in his own imagination due to the divorce of his parents. When Spielberg was pondering both ideas with screenwriter Melissa Mathison, Harrison Ford’s girlfriend at the time came up with the idea of ​​simply linking the two stories together. Thus, “ET” became a family-friendly film, which is nevertheless told from the children’s perspective and includes the topics of fear of loss and separation. And the concept of “Night Skies” was still to be used: in the hit movie “Poltergeist” from 1982, produced by Spielberg – only that the aliens were swapped for ghosts without further ado.

3. The alien was played by three different actors and spoken by a chain smoker.

In many cases, the filmmakers used a doll to portray ET – but that was only partially possible. For scenes in which you can see the aliens running, the two short actors Tamara De Treaux and Pat Bilon, who were in alien costumes, were used. In a certain close-up, the twelve-year-old Matthew DeMeritt stepped in, also in the scene in which ET gets drunk with beer and as a result falls on his face. The reason: The boy was born without legs and therefore stood with his hands on the feet of the costume – this way he could not injure himself if he fell. Sound engineer Ben Burtt thought so much about the decision of who should take over the voice of ET. Ultimately, he chose the voice of Pat Welsh; an elderly lady in Marin County, California who smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. For her sound recordings, Welsh stood in the studio for a total of nine and a half hours and received $ 380 for it. But she wasn’t the only one who was responsible for the background noise of the alien. In an interview with the BBC, Burt revealed, “I created the voice for ET from a lot of different things, about 18 different people and animals and sound effects. There are raccoons in there, there are sea otters, there are a couple of horses, there is a belch from my old cinema professor at the University of Southern California. There is the laborious breathing of my wife, who falls asleep at night with a cold … “

4. There are several indications that “Star Wars” and “ET” are set in the same universe.

Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are not only two of the most successful directors of all time – they are also good friends and were even colleagues at times; this is how the “Indiana Jones” series came about with the collaboration of the two star directors. To express their friendship, the two playfully built little clues into their films that suggest that “Star Wars” and “ET” are set in one and the same film universe. An example of this is the Halloween scene in “ET”, in which the alien disguised as a ghost sees a child in a Yoda costume. In addition, if you look closely, you can see several “Star Wars” toy figures lying around in Elliot’s room. A few years later, George Lucas also allowed himself a little joke, in which he built ET in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”. There is a brief moment during the scene in the Senate in which Princess Amidala (Natalie Portman) demands the removal of the Chancellor, where you can see several ETs standing between the different types of alien. The director suggested that ET and his fellows belong to the same universe in which the “Star Wars” films are set.









5. Instead of “Reese’s Pieces”, it should actually have been M & Ms that Elliot ET lured into the house.

In a scene at the beginning of the film, Elliot tries to lure the frightened alien into the house. He got the idea to give the creature the peanut butter chocolate candy “Reese’s Pieces” – and it worked. Actually, however, no “Reese’s Pieces” were intended for this, but “M&M” s. When the filmmakers asked the company “Mars”, however, they were rejected. There is no single answer as to why this is happening: some claim the company just didn’t expect the film to be a huge commercial hit; others claim that they found the ET doll too creepy and off-putting to advertise candy. Whatever it was; Instead, “Reese’s” accepted and was able to record a 65 percent increase in sales as a result of the premiere of the film.

6. Harrison Ford should originally have made a guest appearance on “ET”.

In the original script, there was a scene in which Harrison Ford appears as Elliot’s headmaster and exchanges a few stern words with the boy, as he shows unusual behavior. The scene was even filmed (much to the delight of Elliot actor Henry Thomas, who was a huge Ford fan!), However, Spielberg ultimately decided to cut the sequence out of the film entirely. The reason often given is that the director didn’t want Ford to steal the show from the kids. In addition, the filmmaker said, Harrison Ford’s cameo just didn’t fit the atmosphere of the film so well.

7. Drew Barrymore got the role of Gertie because of her vivid imagination.

Before the then six-year-old actress was cast as Elliot’s little sister, Drew Barrymore applied for the role of Carol Ann in the horror film “Poltergeist”, which came out in theaters the same year as “ET”. The role went to Heather O’Rourke instead – Steven Spielberg was so impressed by the little girl that he recruited her for “ET”. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, Barrymore revealed why Spielberg was so impressed with her: During the casting, she told everyone involved that she was the drummer of a punk band called “Purple People Eaters” who painted their faces before every show I also have fantastic cooking skills. With such an imaginative story of lies, Steven Spielberg couldn’t help but engage the little girl for the role of Gertie! The now 45-year-old actress wrote in her biography “Wildflower” about the casting process at the time: “I was a clever, lying, thieving six-year-old, and I just wanted to get the job and go on an adventure.”

8. There was almost an “ET” sequel. But only almost.

After the global success of “ET”, Universal urged Steven Spielberg to shoot a second part. So the director created a further story called “ET II: Nocturnal Fears” in which Elliot and his siblings are kidnapped by evil aliens and have to contact ET from there so that they can be saved. Ultimately, however, Spielberg decided against a second part because he was concerned that a sequel might weaken the effect and magic of the first part. A wise choice.

9. Another director accused Steven Spielberg of stealing the idea for “ET” from him.

Allegations of plagiarism are not uncommon in Hollywood, but they are always annoying. Shortly after the premiere of “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”, the Indian director Satyajit Ray Spielberg accused of having used his script for the unreleased sci-fi film “The Alien” to make “ET”. Ray had already tried to film “The Alien” with Peter Sellers and Marlon Brando in the leading roles in the late 1960s. However, the film was never made. His script was about an extraterrestrial visitor who ends up in Bengal and, as a result, befriends a little boy. Because of this, Ray assumed that Spielberg had somehow got his unpublished script and accused him of plagiarism. Spielberg, however, denied the allegation, emphasizing that at the time Ray’s script wandered from studio to studio, he was still in school.

10. ET is neither female nor male. This information comes from the book "ET the Extra-Terrestrial from Concept to Classic", in which the history of the making of the film is worked up from the filmmaker's point of view. It states, among other things, that screenwriter Melissa Mathison had noted in the script that ET is a sexless plant being.

