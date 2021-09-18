You want it too: Ryan Gosling’s tank top

That’s not fair: some people can wear the most ostracized philistine looks and still look great with them. Actor Ryan Gosling is one of them. And the first man who doesn’t look like Uncle Erwin in a tank top.

Perhaps he has grouted the sweat pores and sweat glands with silicone filler and does not secrete any perspiration droplets even in the hot summer of Venice. Maybe he was traveling with an elderly male relative before his trip to the film festival, there was an unfortunate mix-up of suitcases on the breaking ropes, and now Ryan Gosling has to make do with the uncle’s wardrobe for the next few days. Probably the indestructible beauty just put on an old second-hand Lacoste tank top to show us once again that it looks great in every, really every piece of clothing.

Ryan Gosling: It looks good in a tank top too. (Source: imago)

Tank tops are classic nerdwear. Something that the gigantic serial brainer Steve Urkel wears or the parted physics friend from the first bank, who always snaps and has to support the weak display arm with the other hand on the table. Parish councilors or bingo lovers later wear it. Tank tops are certainly comfortable, warming and arm-ventilating at the same time – but they are also the social studies teacher under clothing. Whoever wears them appears trustworthy, comfort-loving – and not directly willing to seduce.









When Ryan Gosling wears a tank top, the olle half sweater actually looks pretty sexy. What is also promoted by the apparently negligent, but in truth extremely artful combination art of its wearer: Gosling wears an old, slightly perforated, white at the collar band already cracked T-shirt, that he seems to have pulled out of the stack of closets at the very bottom with the actually discarded shirts, which he only keeps in case he has to help someone with the move or a paint-splattered do-it-yourself job (okay, or it’s one of those pointlessly expensive ones , already pre-shredded designer parts, which the quirky rich sometimes buy for fun, to mock us poor real proletarians with our clothes that have been scraped off at honest work). This is confusing, because the classic-conservative tank top straps such an offensive-I-don’t-care-how-wrinkled-my-shirt-attitude would be a horror. A vaguely strict gold medallion dangles over the tank top, as would Ryan Gosling’s character in “Drive”, the film with which he succeeded in turning a kitsched short jacket with golden scorpion embroidery into an absolute want-to-have piece to ennoble. Social studies teachers around the world will thank him if he succeeds in doing something similar with the tank top.

Lacoste tank top: Gosling’s bodice is vintage and unfortunately no longer available. Current model: 90 euros.