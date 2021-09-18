“Women have to endure so much behind the scenes”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had their first TV appearance together just over 20 years ago on the cult sitcom “Friends”. Since then, Witherspoon has played in hit films like “Naturally Blond” or “Big Little Lies”. After she was in front of the camera again for the first time in 2019 with Jennifer Aniston for the series “The Morning Show”, the second season follows (to be seen on Apple TV +). While the #MeToo movement dominated the plot of the first season, the coronavirus pandemic is now also said to play a major role. Still in the center: US breakfast television.









“It is an enormous responsibility to convey news and to report on it in a fair manner – without prejudice or your own opinions,” said Reese Witherspoon in an interview with the news agency teleschau. “Before that, I take off my hat every day.” She has particular respect for women in journalism. “You have to endure and balance so much behind the scenes. We try to show this conflict with ‘The Morning Show’. We want to make it clear that women are not only under enormous pressure in life in general, but that they are sometimes treated unfairly at work. “

Aniston and Witherspoon – the top earners in the TV industry

The second season of the series follows directly on from the finale of season one. As a reminder, after she and Bradley (Witherspoon) revealed the abuse of power behind the scenes of their station live on TV, Alex (Aniston) threw in front of the camera, leaving behind scorched show earth.

Aniston and Witherspoon were among the top earners in the TV business thanks to their roles on the AppleTV series. The salaries of the Hollywood stars are said to have been over a million dollars per episode.