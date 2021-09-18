Women and young people are investing more and more in art

New study

Gold rush mood on the Internet: Wealthy women stir up the art market Not only Leonardo DiCaprio buys pictures that he discovers on Instagram. According to a study, more and more women and young people are buying net art.

Art from the Internet is becoming increasingly popular, also as an investment.

You buy art on Youtube, Instagram and in online auction houses. Millennials buy art online. The global art market is a casino where a lot can be won despite the pandemic. Especially in Asia. Because the millennials as gamblers are the new basis of the global art market and art trade.

Digital natives like digital art

This is the conclusion of a study by Art Basel and UBS, which was published shortly before the fair opened. The analysis is explosive. Millennials, the generation born between 1980 and 2000, seem to be passionate about contemporary art. Provided, however, that they have a million dollar investment assets.

According to the study, such beneficiaries spent three times as much on art in the first half of 2021 than older semesters. Every now and then they seem to be of art in this order: paintings, sculptures, art on paper, digital art and – antiques.









Art seems to be the most stable currency

Millennials have seen gold decline in value, witnessed the housing bubble and unpredictably slumped stock markets. Your interest in art, it is believed, is strategic. They buy to invest money, they invest in wall stocks and other things that are now expected to be a secure profit.

Due to the pandemic and the amount of time that has been lost on the Internet in the recent past: The boom in digital art seems unstoppable. It is not a flash in the pan, as some skeptics thought until before the pandemic.

When asked what kind of art millennials were planning to buy in the next twelve months, the answer was clear: net art.

Net art is the art that uses the internet as a place and as a material. Everything that defines the Internet or the World Wide Web is used for this. It is logical that millennials find their favorite art on the Internet – and are particularly fond of net art. On the one hand, they have impressive digital skills and they spend more time online than older people. According to research, millennials spend more than 30 hours a month on social media.

Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest – the new casinos

We know of Brat Pitt (who has outgrown the millennial age), for example, that he recently discovered a brightly colored picture of Californian Jean-Pierre Roy on Instagram. He immediately booked a flight to the Armory Show in New York – the exhibition of works of art and sculptures of the modern age – and bought the good piece off the square.

The most spectacular result of the study, which UBS and the art fair Art regularly publish, says something: the majority of buyers are buyers. It is the wealthy women and collectors who move the global market.

According to the study, in the first half of 2021, women’s investments rose a little more than a third to $ 410,000, more than double what men spent. In conclusion, this stands for a hopeful future. If more and more women make their fortunes and collect art, the appreciation and view of female artists will benefit.