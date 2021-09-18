With this trick, Hugh Jackman has hardened his Wolverine body

James Fisher / Marvel





Actor Hugh Jackman said he trained with a bodybuilder in preparation for his role in Wolverine. In doing so, he learned that warming up with light weights is a fitness hack that he uses “to this day”. According to experts, doing a good warm-up with light weights can help you build muscle.

Actor Hugh Jackman became famous for his starring role in the “X-Men” films. To stay lean and muscular to the extent required for the role, he has undergone grueling workouts, diets, and even dehydration. In a recent interview for Peter Attia’s podcast, Jackman said that part of the secret of Wolverine’s formidable physique is a particular training method: a bodybuilder taught him to use lighter weights when warming up.

When he was training for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Jackman’s trainer decided to do things anew. He invited a professional, experienced bodybuilder and let him train with him for a week. The actor was amazed when the bodybuilder started with rather light weights. “I’ve always assumed that you had to work hard to be fit,” said Jackman.

This strategy helps to prepare for heavier weights. He still uses this method in his training sessions today. “What I’ve learned is great,” said Jackman. “After the third or fourth sentence at the latest, you really feel like lifting heavy weights, because your body has got used to the strain.”









Warming up with light weights will help you maintain good posture

It’s always a good idea to warm up before exercising. The best way to do this is to do lighter variations of an exercise. This may mean that you are initially using less or no weight. With lighter weights, you can ensure that you are training the targeted areas of the body, especially smaller muscle groups such as the arms, explains personal trainer Bryan Goldberg in an interview with Business Insider.

Too heavy weights can cause you to “cheat” and start using the momentum or compensating with the rest of your body. Then it can happen that the muscles that you want to build have less work and, accordingly, do not become any more.

The best way to get the most out of your muscles is to load them with increasingly heavier weights – this is what personal trainers call progressive overload. So even if you start out with light weights, you can hang up a little more with each workout to get the results you want in the gym.

This article was translated from English and edited by Ilona Tomić. You can read the original here.