Win a meeting with world star Hugh Jackman

It’s a sensation: Hugh Jackman goes on a world tour. With t-online.de you can experience the “Wolverine” star up close.

In May and June of this year, Hugh Jackman is touring with “The Man. The Music. The Show.” around the globe. Together with a live orchestra and 30 singers and dancers, the Australian will present his favorite songs from films and musicals, such as “Les Misérables”, “Greatest Showman” and “The Boy From Oz”.

Hugh Jackman will tour with a large live orchestra in 2019. (Source: AEG)

The musical “The Greatest Showman” has always been a project close to the heart of Hugh Jackman. For years, the movie hero tried to bring the story of PT Barnum, the American circus pioneer, to the screen. At the beginning of the year the time had finally come. He directed “The Greatest Showman” with Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. The film was a great success.

With the accompanying soundtrack, Hugh Jackman broke the record for the world’s best-selling album of 2018. No wonder that hits from “The Greatest Showman” will find their place in his show alongside many other popular film and musical songs. Tickets to the show can here can be acquired.