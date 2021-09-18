What is Tom Cruise doing here? Or is it not at all?

Tom Cruise fell victim to a deepfake on TikTok.

Millions have seen the videos with the fake Tom Cruise on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / deeptomcruise



In the four videos published so far on the deeptomcruise profile, he plays golf, trips and falls, makes a coin disappear with a magic trick and is as happy as a child over a chewing gum lollipop.

The first clip alone was viewed more than 10 million times, the others have between 1.3 and 2 million views.

Everything is fake! Tom Cruise isn’t actually in the videos. These are so-called deepfakes. Behind this is software that can falsify entire videos with the help of artificial intelligence.

TikTok

This is comparable to the face-swap filter popular with Snapchat, in which users appear to “swap” their faces.

What is funny in private use can have fatal consequences. Almost three years ago an artist drew attention to the danger by working in a Fake video Barack Obama (59) Donald Trump (74) called a complete idiot.







