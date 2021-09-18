What is Tom Cruise doing here? Or is it not at all?

Tom Cruise fell victim to a deepfake on TikTok.
In the four videos published so far on the deeptomcruise profile, he plays golf, trips and falls, makes a coin disappear with a magic trick and is as happy as a child over a chewing gum lollipop.
The first clip alone was viewed more than 10 million times, the others have between 1.3 and 2 million views.
Everything is fake! Tom Cruise isn’t actually in the videos. These are so-called deepfakes. Behind this is software that can falsify entire videos with the help of artificial intelligence.
This is comparable to the face-swap filter popular with Snapchat, in which users appear to “swap” their faces.
What is funny in private use can have fatal consequences. Almost three years ago an artist drew attention to the danger by working in a Fake video Barack Obama (59) Donald Trump (74) called a complete idiot.
In the case of Tom Cruise, the unusual TikTok account name was an initial indication that something might not be quite right. The voice also sounded significantly different from the original.
But only after almost two weeks did the Belgian Chris Umé explain that he, software and actor Miles Fisher (37) were behind it.
The special effects professional wanted to take some of the worry out of the technology. Umé told The Verge that it took him several weeks for the deepfakes. The supposed authenticity only comes about because Fisher is a first-class Tom Cruise impersonator.
“You can’t do that with the push of a button,” said Umé. “That’s important, I want people to know.” He’s not worried about the future.
“It’s like Photoshop 20 years ago, back then people didn’t know what photo editing was and now they know about those fakes.”
The videos would have served their purpose. Now is the end. In the meantime, the real Tom Cruise is also registered on TikTok.
He has not yet uploaded a video, but his profile is verified with a blue tick.
Perhaps this is exactly a good way of telling the fake and the original apart.