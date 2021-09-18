Saturday, September 18, 2021
Wedding day: Mark Wahlberg dedicates sweet lines to his wife

By Vimal Kumar
You are still in love like the first day! Actor Mark Wahlberg (49) is a real heartthrob in the eyes of many. But the heart of the “Ted” actor belongs to only one: his wife Rhea Durham (42)! For many years the two have had a scandal-free marriage, which they crowned with four children. How happy the screen hero really is, he now makes it clear with a sweet post: Mark dedicates to his Rhea loving words for the eleventh wedding anniversary!

Via Instagram the 49-year-old shares a dreamy nostalgic picture of himself and his wife. “All the best for the eleventh anniversary – and we’re just getting started. Thank you for being my everything. To infinity and much further.”, the action star titled his post on the net and provided him with a number of little heart emojis.

Since 2001, the two have been going through thick and thin. The couple actually had their very first date in a church. “We met in New York when I was having a press conference. […] Then I asked her if she would like to come to church with me the next morning and she said yes. So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, “said Mark in 2010 People.




Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in June 2015
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in July 2020
Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea


