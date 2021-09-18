Wedding day: Mark Wahlberg dedicates sweet lines to his wife

You are still in love like the first day! Actor Mark Wahlberg (49) is a real heartthrob in the eyes of many. But the heart of the “Ted” actor belongs to only one: his wife Rhea Durham (42)! For many years the two have had a scandal-free marriage, which they crowned with four children. How happy the screen hero really is, he now makes it clear with a sweet post: Mark dedicates to his Rhea loving words for the eleventh wedding anniversary!
Via Instagram the 49-year-old shares a dreamy nostalgic picture of himself and his wife. “All the best for the eleventh anniversary – and we’re just getting started. Thank you for being my everything. To infinity and much further.”, the action star titled his post on the net and provided him with a number of little heart emojis.
Since 2001, the two have been going through thick and thin. The couple actually had their very first date in a church. “We met in New York when I was having a press conference. […] Then I asked her if she would like to come to church with me the next morning and she said yes. So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, “said Mark in 2010 People.
Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz