Vin Diesel defends “Fast & Furious 9” plan · KINO.de

“Fast & Furious 9” should finally start in the cinemas in a few months. But will it really come to that? In any case, Vin Diesel doesn’t seem to believe in alternatives.

As Universal the theatrical release of “Fast & Furious 9” Postponed by a year at the beginning of the corona crisis, this still seemed a radical step. Today we know that it was the right decision, especially since the release may even have to be rescheduled. Or does the film studio ultimately decide to publish the latest part of the fast-paced action series directly via stream?

No way, at least if it’s after Vin Diesel goes. In an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), the main star of the franchise now clearly admitted to the cinema:

“I am so committed to the cinema experience. Obviously I have my life [dem Kino] dedicated. It is a wonderful feeling that we will be there on May 28th (US theatrical release, editor’s note) with a film that everyone will want to see together. “

In addition to the interview, Total Film released two new pictures for “Fast & Furious 9” with Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his brother Jakob (John Cena):

We’ll tell you in the video what you can expect from the sequel:

“Fast & Furious 9” will probably have to be postponed again

In Germany, the is currently for “Fast & Furious 9” May 27, 2021 planned as a theatrical release. With warmer temperatures again and more vaccinations given, fans and Vin Diesel hope that the plan can be adhered to this time. Of course, that is by no means certain. Corona will in all likelihood restrict our decision at least this year, which is likely to affect the cinema program again. Especially with such big blockbusters as “Fast & Furious 9”, studios will think twice about whether they want to publish the films in cinemas with reduced capacities.

An alternative would be a direct streaming release or a hybrid solution, as Warner Bros. plans for the entire year 2021. Vin Diesel, who exerts a great influence on the “Fast & Furious” series as a producer and star, obviously doesn’t believe in it and wants to bring the film to the cinemas as planned. He may have to say goodbye to the planned date again, but fans can hope to see the latest part of the car series on the big screen. Even if they may have to wait longer for this, that is certainly what they would prefer.

After “Fast & Furious 9”, the main series with the two-part finale consisting of “Fast & Furious 10” and “Fast & Furious 11” should come to an end. Hopefully, when the two films hit theaters in a few years, we won’t have to worry about Corona.

