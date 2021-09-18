TV series Penny Dreadful: Horror meets literature





M.ith “Penny Dreadful” the successful screenwriter John Logan (“Skyfall”, “Gladiator”) fulfilled a heartfelt wish: a series in which famous characters from literature meet. In Victorian London he lets Frankenstein and Dorian Gray loose on each other, among others. But former Bond stars also play important roles.

Penny Dreadful: Subtle Horror

It all starts with a vampire: Sir Malcolm Murray (ex-Bond actor Timothy Dalton) puts together a team of dazzling characters to save his daughter Mina, who is in the grip of the bloodthirsty monster. Also present: Vanessa Ives (Bond girl Eva Green), a young woman with mysterious abilities and a good friend Minas, the young doctor Doctor Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), who is doing groundbreaking experiments in his basement, and the American Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), an extremely confident shooter and good fighter. Together they try to put an end to the monster. The team not only meets a strange young man named Dorian Gray, but also see themselves at the mercy of their inner demons …

Penny Dreadful: serial success

This is how the first season of the series begins, the success has meanwhile given it a third season, which has been shown week after week on Netflix since the beginning of May 2016 – seasons 1 and 2 are also there. The ranged team is still on duty against evil forces, but the countless references and allusions to famous works of literature that fit into the time are almost more exciting for well-read viewers. So in season 3, a certain Dr. Henry Jekyll play a role and thus another horror classic finds its way into the series. But the author Logan, who wrote all episodes of the series alone, seems to be a real Dracula fan, because in addition to Mina Harker, Prof. van Helsing, Dr. Seward and Renfield featured in the series, all characters from Bram Stoker’s immortal vampire novel.

Penny Dreadful: Not for the faint of heart

But if you think the series is a gentle, romantic show, you’re wrong: Penny Dreadful is exciting and also quite bloody and certainly not for the faint-hearted, because despite all bowing to the novels that co-founded the horror genre, John Logan already knows what an audience expected today for a horror series. However, the greatest show value is offered by the actors, above all the incredible Eva Green: What she and her colleagues show really brings out the complex plot and atmosphere of the series. And as befits such a story, there is enough tragedy, especially in the form of Frankenstein’s creature, to appeal to fans emotionally.

Penny Dreadful is certainly not to everyone’s taste, because the story requires a little literary training if you want to fully enjoy it. But if you see yourself as a fan of the scary stories, you should definitely take a look: literary London at the turn of the century (penultimate) was not staged that well for a long time.

Incidentally, the name of the series does not refer to a person, but also to literature, albeit not a high-quality one: the cheap dime books with bloody content that were popular with many people at the time and were sold on the street were commonly nicknamed “Penny Dreadful”.

The first two seasons were also released on DVD.