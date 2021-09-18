Too hot for the cinemas! The Eva Green poster for “Sin City 2”

Sources: Page Six, Vanity Fair

As recently four character posters for Robert Rodriguez ‘ Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For were published, I was amazed that there wasn’t a poster of Eva Green’s character Ava underneath. After all, she is the lady of the film title and the most important newcomer in the comic sequel. A short time later, the character poster with Eva Green appeared on the Internet and with it the amazing explanation why the poster was a long time coming – it was simply too hot for the US censorship authority MPAA (comparable to the German FSK)! As everyone knows, the US has fewer problems with violence or firearms in films, but profanity and nudity are quick to heat up.

But even then, the MPAA’s decision not to release the poster for hanging in the cinemas is astonishing. It’s not exactly as if Eva Green is on it in an eva costume. The literal rationale of the MPAA: (from English)

Because of nudity – the curve of the right breast and the dark outline of the nipple can be seen under the transparent clothing.

Okay I got it. But someone looked very carefully with a magnifying glass. You can judge for yourself whether the “accusation” is correct. The poster can be seen below.









The production company Dimension Films then revised the poster so that the negligee over the right breast is a little less transparent. The MPAA agreed with this version and approved the poster. The irony that the firearm on the poster is obviously much more problem-free than a nipple outline has escaped the MPAA (as usual). You can see the result of the revision below.

Eva Green herself commented in an interview with Vanity Fair the situation that is incomprehensible to you: (from English)

Oh my god I heard about it. I find it a little strange. Everything seems like publicity, much ado about nothing. There are so many more brutal things in the movie business and that’s really harmless. I am not naked. It’s implied. I actually find it very sexy. It is wonderful. But if it shocks people, I don’t know what to do either. I don’t want to upset anyone. I don’t want to be seen as just a femme fatale or put in a silly box. I hope people have some imagination.

I don’t understand the excitement either. It’s not like that Delusion-Poster that actually showed Rooney Mara half-naked. Is the poster sexy? Yes. Offensive in any way? Hardly likely.