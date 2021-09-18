Tom Hanks film “Bios” only in August: Western drama with Helena Zengel on Netflix – Culture

From red / dpa January 22, 2021 – 8:36 a.m.

Corona has the cinema firmly under control: The science fiction drama “Bios with Tom Hanks won’t start until summer.

Los Angeles – The corona-related cinema closings are leading to more and more postponements of new films. The start of the new Bond film has just been postponed again to October, and the science fiction drama "Bios" with Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the leading role is now also hit. It should start in April instead of mid-April. The Studio Universal announced on Thursday. Originally, the film should have come to the cinema last October.









Hanks as the post-apocalypse inventor

“Bios” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which a terminally ill inventor (Hanks) is the last survivor to develop a robot with emotions that is supposed to protect his dog. The director is the Briton Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed several “Game of Thrones” episodes and the future thriller “Repo Men” (2010). “Back to the Future” director Robert Zemeckis is on board as a producer.

“News from the world” starts online

The western drama "Neues aus der Welt" by Paul Greengrass, which should have hit German cinemas on January 7th, has also been postponed. It will now launch on Netflix on February 10th. Tom Hanks plays a 1970 US news reader who meets a girl on the way who was raised by Indians. This role is played by the German Helena Zengel, who made her debut as an uneducable child in Nora Fingscheidt's drama "Systemsprenger". With this film, Zengel was in the competition at the Berlinale in 2019, now the twelve-year-old has already made the leap to Hollywood.




