“Thor 4”: Dead MCU figure could still play – News 2021

When a character dies in the MCU, that is by no means the end of it. A figure believed dead could now return in the upcoming Marvel film “Thor 4”.

We are usually more used to major appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the “Avengers”. But “Thor 4: Love And Thunder” will also offer us a large number of superheroes. Guardians Of The Galaxy “will be part of the party. But the star portfolio is not yet exhausted. Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe will also be on show. This should make” Thor 4 “one of the biggest Be a star cast alongside the “Avengers”.



After Thor 2 we had to say goodbye to Natalie Portman. Now there is a surprising comeback for Thor 4 and first pictures. Thor 4 pictures: Natalie Portman extremely muscular.







Aside from these confirmed appearances, there are also rumors of Idris Elba’s return as Heimdall. As is well known, he died in “Avengers: Infinity War”, but could now be brought back to life by the new multiverse. Among other things, an interview with the actor with Comicbook.com speaks in favor of this fan theory. There he spoke about his future at Marvel in the wake of the theatrical release of “The Suicide Squad”. When asked if he could only be seen in DC after his death in the MCU, the actor gave an extremely ambiguous answer. Elba only replied that one should concentrate on the “apparent” of his death. So it sounds like Heimdall’s last gig is still ahead of us.

We have to wait a little longer for the answer, what is really behind his suggestion. “Thor 4: Love And Thunder” is expected to hit German cinemas on May 5, 2022.