This Marvel role is said to have been offered to him · KINO.de

It would be a real mega-coup: It is said that Keanu Reeves was offered the role of Kraven the hunter.

Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige has long been trying to win over the most popular actor in Hollywood for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Keanu Reeves. Feige revealed in an interview that he had talks with the 56-year-old “John Wick” and “Matrix” star in almost every Marvel film. Recently there have been rumors that Reeves could star in director Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals”.

These ultimately turned out to be nothing more than that, but basically the fans know that they don’t want to see Keanu Reeves as part of an ensemble, but as the focus of a film, as it is his due. And he could actually take on such a role soon, if everything works out: As The Illuminerdi claims to have found out, Sony Pictures is said to have offered Keanu Reeves to impersonate Kraven the hunter in the film adaptation of the same name.

Alongside its cooperation with Marvel Studios on the “Spider-Man” films, Sony Pictures is also working on its own Spider-Verse. “Venom” with Tom Hardy from 2018 was the first film with which the studio tested the acceptance of a Spidey villain as an antihero without the appearance of the spider. With around 850 million US dollars in worldwide grossing, the success was overwhelming – so the Spider-Verse could go into production. In addition to “Venom 2: Let there be Carnage” (expected German theatrical release on June 24, 2021) will be on January 20, 2022 also “Morbius” with Jared Leto come to the cinemas.









And the next opponent, Spider-Man, is already in the starting blocks: Under director JC Chandor (“Triple Frontier”), Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the hunter, will hunt for very special prey. Thanks to a special drink, the Russian has enormous strength and a young appearance, although he is already over 70 years old. In this respect alone, the cast with Keanu Reeves would be absolutely ideal. So it will be interesting to see what this rumor is about and whether Reeves will accept it. He would be in the Spider-Verse and not in the MCU, but who knows what the future holds for Kraven. After all, with all the villain appearances, a film about the Sinister Six is ​​more likely than it has been in years.

Keanu Reeves would have liked to become Wolverine

With his roles as super killer John Wick and Neo, Reeves has already immortalized himself. So basically he doesn’t need another role in a comic adaptation, especially since he has already read the riot act as DC antihero John Constantine to the armies of hell.

But Reeves would have loved to play a cartoon character, as he recently revealed: Wolverine. But now it is too late for that, he said: “The role has already been filled very well.” We are of course talking about Hugh Jackman, who found the role of his life like a virgin to a child.

So, Keanu, Kraven the Hunter would definitely still be free.

