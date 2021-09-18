This is the list of his exes

Brad Pitt is one of the hottest and most sought-after men in Hollywood, and it has not escaped the women either. We researched for you which famous ladies the actor, besides Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, still got in touch with …

You think you know everything about the heartthrob and Hollywood star Brad Pitt? We thought so too! But on our research into the ex-wives of the Oscar-winning hottie, apart from his famous ex-wives Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, we came across quite a few women who we hadn’t even had on our screen before. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Juliette Lewis to Christina Applegate – which ladies have let the charm of the now 57-year-old wrap around their fingers in the course of his career and have an affair, liaison or relationship with the actor, we have exactly among them Taken magnifying glass. Clear the stage for Brad Pitt’s friends.

Brad Pitt: The actor was with these women

Hachja, after we have already thoroughly inspected the competition to which Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber belong, when it comes to ex-girlfriends, of course he should not be missing on our list: Brad Pitt! Because the former husband of Angelina Jolie is not only one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, he is also an absolute heartthrob and has an exciting past, also when it comes to women and the topic of love. We can’t blame the ladies, because the sixfold dad has already been named “Sexiest Man Alive” several times and his good looks are one of his trademarks. No wonder that the women lie in rows at the feet of the “Troy” actor. Admittedly, we too would like to join the queue of his friends. “I think he’s exceptionally handsome and very sexy”, also admitted the mother of his children in an interview with the US American “Vogue” in 2012.









Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Not a dream couple?

Unfortunately, the marriage between the dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not last long – the two were officially married for just two years before they divorced in 2016. However, they met and fell in love back in 2004, namely during the shooting of their joint film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. The catch: the actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, whom he dumped a short time later for the brunette beauty (you can read here which Hollywood stars have cheated on their partner). Brad was married to actress Jennifer for five years – but the marriage did not produce any children. And even before that, the Oscar winner was not a child of sadness. Some of his ex-girlfriends and girlfriends are also known from the Hollywood business, while others may be new to you.

That’s how much actress Gwyneth Paltrow suffered from the breakup

But of course, that’s not all on Pitt’s list, because before he confessed his love to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, he was from 1994 to 1997 at the side of actress Gwyneth Paltrow to see and even was already engaged to her. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the now married 48-year-old spoke about the end of love at the time “It really changed my life. When we broke up, something in me changed forever. My heart was kind of broken that day and it will never be the same again.“The reason behind the split was that the actress wasn’t ready for the next step in the relationship at the time. Today it is hard to imagine that you blonde beauty was not ready to rise from girlfriend to wife. Which women’s hearts Brad Pitt took by storm, we have summarized in you with a list of all his friends in our picture gallery …

