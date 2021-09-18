This is how Bitcoin & Co. are developing today 18.09.21

The prices of the most important crypto currencies at a glance.

Bitcoin is worth $ 48,669.70 on Saturday. The Bitcoin price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 47,247.64 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price has risen. Bitcoin Cash gained to $ 635.45 after trading at $ 619.73 the previous day.

Ethereum is up at $ 3,537.23. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,396.23.

The Litecoin course has risen to $ 183.76 compared to the previous day. There was still $ 179.51 on the price board.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.089 on Saturday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.064 US dollars.

The Cardano course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.422. The price was yesterday at $ 2.345.









The course of the digital currency Monero is quoted today at 268.91 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 262.09.

The IOTA rate fell to $ 1.679. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.725 US dollars.

The rate of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Saturday at 0.0240 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0234.

The Stellar course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 0.3272. The previous day the rate had been $ 0.3194.

The NEM rate rises to $ 0.1862. The NEM exceeded the previous day’s level of 0.1822 US dollars.

The Dash price ranks at $ 205.00. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 198.47.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 49.95 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 48.63.

Finanzen.at editors