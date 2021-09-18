These films are running today: “Apollo 13” with Tom Hanks

Saturday is tough! Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges and Uwe Kockisch do the honors and entertain you with a fantasy film, a crime thriller or an action film. Find out here when and where you can see the film tips.

With news.de’s feature film tips for the weekend, you are well informed today, regardless of whether it is an action comedy, action film or thriller: We have again found seven great films from the television program for you so that you can only see the best this weekend . You can expect great actors and actresses like Kiki Layne, Harrison Ford, Uwe Kockisch and Jason Statham. These are the film tips of the day.

Experience your films in HD – with Sky

Action-packed drama: “Apollo 13” with Tom Hanks and Bill Paxton (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

On April 10, 1970 the astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert set off on a mission to the moon with “Apollo 13”. An oxygen tank explodes three days later. Essential systems are destroyed. The space capsule can no longer be controlled and hectic breaks out in the Houston control center. Gene Kranz and his technicians are desperately trying to save the three men in space.

This Ron Howard drama starring Tom Hanks as James A. Lovell, Bill Paxton as Fred Haise, Kevin Bacon as Jack Swigert, Gary Sinise as Ken Mattingly, Ed Harris as Gene Kranz and David Andrews as Pete Conrad promises 130 minutes of rousing action, Heartwarming romance, challenging plot and exciting tension.

claim: ⭐⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Action-packed fantasy film: “Seventh Son” with Jeff Bridges and Ben Barnes (8:15 pm on Vox)

Tom Ward was born the seventh son of a seventh son. As a young man, he is accepted as a pupil by the ghost hunter John Gregory, who long ago captured the witch Mother Malkin. Now it has freed itself and threatens humanity. John Gregory has until the next Blood Moon to train Tom so they can try together to stop Mother Malkin.

This fantasy film by Sergei Bodrov with Jeff Bridges as Master Gregory, Ben Barnes as Tom Ward, Julianne Moore as Mother Malkin, Alicia Vikander as Alice, Kit Harington as Billy Bradley and Djimon Hounsou as Radu promises 115 minutes of rousing action and suspense.

Action: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐

Exciting thriller: “Donna Leon” with Uwe Kockisch and Julia Jäger (9:45 pm on ARD)

Commissario Brunetti is investigating the case of a former priest who was murdered in his apartment. The first clues lead to the Biblioteca Merula, because the victim collected valuable writings. After head Dottoressa Fabbiani tells the investigators that thieves have been tampering with the ancient holdings in recent times, the first suspects soon appear.

This thriller by Sigi Rothemund with Uwe Kockisch as Guido Brunetti, Julia Jäger as Paola Brunetti, Michael Degen as Vice-Questore Patta, Karl Fischer as Sergente Vianello, Annett Renneberg as Signorina Elettra and Patrick Diemling as Raffi Brunetti promises rousing action for 90 minutes, heartwarming romance and captivating tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Erotic action film: “Transporter – The Mission” with Jason Statham and Alessandro Gassman (10:10 pm on Vox)

The ex-elite soldier Frank Martin is a specialist in the delivery of highly sensitive goods. In Miami he is now taking on a seemingly comfortable job. He is supposed to get Jack, the son of the chief of the drug department, safely to and from school. But members of a global drug cartel manage to kidnap the boy and infect him with a deadly virus. A merciless struggle against time begins for Frank.









This action film by Louis Leterrier with Jason Statham as Frank Martin, Alessandro Gassman as Gianni Chellini, Amber Valletta as Audrey Billings, Kate Nauta as Lola, Matthew Modine as Jefferson Billings and Jason Flemyng as Dimitri promises 110 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action, nerve-wracking Suspense and sparkling scenes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐ eroticism: ⭐

Humorous action comedy: “Mortdecai – Der Teilzeitgauner” with Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow (10:25 pm on Sat.1)

The heavily indebted art dealer Lord Mortdecai is about to lose his family estate and his wife. To prevent this, the English lord helps MI5 find a stolen painting. Allegedly the Goya should contain the code for a safe deposit box. Together with his loyal butler Jock, who boxes him out of all dangers, they go on a wild hunt.

This action comedy by David Koepp with Johnny Depp as Charlie Mortdecai, Gwyneth Paltrow as Johanna Mortdecai, Paul Bettany as Jock Strapp, Ewan McGregor as Inspector Martland, Jonny Pasvolsky as Emil Strago and Jeff Goldblum as Milton Krampf promises 125 minutes of delicious humor and rousing action and captivating tension.

Action: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐

Crime: “Beale Street” with Kiki Layne and Stephan James (10:50 pm on 3sat)

Harlem in the 1970s: The young African American Fonny is on remand because he was wrongly accused of raping a woman by a racist police officer. Fonny’s pregnant friend Tish and her family go out of their way to get Fonny out of prison before the baby is born. But their fight seems to be hopeless.

This crime thriller by Barry Jenkins with Kiki Layne as Clementine ‘Tish’ Rivers, Stephan James as Alonzo ‘Fonny’ Hunt, Ed Skrein as Bell, Finn Wittrock as Hayward, Colman Domingo as Joseph Rivers and Regina King as Sharon Rivers promises 115 minutes of entertainment .

Romantic thriller: “The Only Witness” with Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis (00:40 on ARD)

Eight-year-old Samuel witnesses the murder of a police officer in Philadelphia. He and his widowed mother Rachel are Amish people. Detective John Book can hardly believe it when Samuel identifies a highly respected drug investigator as the culprit. A little later, Book is also the target of the killer. Badly injured, he brings Rachel and Samuel to the Amish.

This thriller by Peter Weir with Harrison Ford as John Book, Kelly McGillis as Rachel, Lukas Haas as Samuel, Danny Glover as McFee, Josef Sommer as Schaeffer and Jan Rubes as Eli Lapp promises rousing action, loving romance, demanding plot and for 105 minutes overwhelming tension.

claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de