The top 25 most anticipated anime in the summer of 2021 according to MyAnimeList – Anime2You

As the spring season 2021 is slowly coming to an end, we are already taking a look at the coming summer season today. Which new series are international anime fans looking forward to the most? Let’s find out!

The most anticipated anime of the summer

The anime databases MyAnimeList and AniList serve as the basis for the ranking. There, on June 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon, we looked at how many users had entered the series that will be broadcast in the coming season on their “Plan to Watch” list at this point in time.

The first place with the second half of the second season of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is not a big surprise. But also titles like “Love Live! Superstar !! ”,“ Magia Record ”or“ I’m Standing on a Million Lives ”made the list.

RANKING

25. Sonny Boy (MAL: 12.730 / AL: 4.408)



24. RE-MAIN (MAL: 13,688 / AL: 5,510)



23. Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory (MAL: 14.013 / AL: 3.423)



22. Love Live! Superstar !! (MAL: 15.710 / AL: 4.230)



21. The Dungeon of Black Company (MAL: 15.977 / AL: 4.096)



20. Peach Boy Riverside (MAL: 16.610 / AL: 5.840)



19. The Duke of Death and His Maid (MAL: 18.264 / AL: 4.956)



18.TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (MAL: 19.777 / AL: 5249)



17. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (MAL: 20.118 / AL: 5.106)



16. Aquatrope of White Sand (MAL: 20.130 / AL: 6.519)



15. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story 2nd Season (MAL: 20.174 / AL: 4.894)











14. Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist (MAL: 20.750 / AL: 4.926)



13. The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (MAL: 23.277 / AL: 7.868)



12. The Case Study of Vanitas (MAL: 23.752 / AL: 8.397)



11. Remake our Life! (MAL: 26.243 / AL: 6.217)



10. The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace (MAL: 28.696 / AL: 5.388)



9. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU (MAL: 29.565 / AL: 6.615)



8. Girlfriend, Girlfriend (MAL: 32.352 / AL: 8.907)



7. I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 (MAL: 35.724 / AL: 7.456)



6. The Detective is Already Dead (MAL: 37.321 / AL: 9.880)



5. How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (MAL: 39.112 / AL: 9.597)



4. The Honor at Magic High School (MAL: 44.321 / AL: 6.868)



3. My Next Life as a Villainess X (MAL: 64.762 / AL: 14.904)



2. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S. (MAL: 152.716 / AL: 34.928)



1. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 (MAL: 162.325 / AL: 41.388)



