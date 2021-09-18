The top 10 from Meryl Streep

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep has made almost 90 films and series so far. But which are your top 10? Here are the 10 top films with Meryl Streep including IMDb rating, trailers and a short synopsis – without the risk of spoilers.

Meryl Streep, born on June 22, 1949 in Summit / NJ, is one of the most sought-after and successful film actresses in the world.

She celebrated her international breakthrough at the end of the 1970s with the multi-part TV series Holocaust and the films The Go Through Hell and Kramer versus Kramer (first Oscar).

Her record at the Academy Awards is unique: So far she has received 18 nominations, 3 statues are at home on the mantelpiece. Meryl has been married to the sculptor Don Gummer since 1978, with whom she has four children (Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa).

Despite the crowd, she has always maintained her career and so far has 86 entries in the film database. After the grandiose performance in Big Little Lies, an end is hopefully not in sight.

10th place: Kramer against Kramer (1979)









Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.8

Plot:



Meryl Streep’s first Oscar role, Dustin Hoffman also won a gold jack. And that’s what it’s about: Advertising professional Ted Kramer is about to be promoted when his wife Joanna announces that she is leaving him and their son. From one day to the next, Ted has to turn his life around to be a loving dad to Billy – and then Joanna also wants custody.

9th place: Mamma Mia! (2008)









2008 – with Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

6.4

Plot:



Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) lives with her dropout mother Donna (Meryl Streep) on a Greek island, where they run a hotel. Sophie wants to get married – but first find out who her father is. In her mother’s diary, she finds clues that three men are possible: Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård). Without further ado, Sophie invites all three to the wedding, causing a great emotional chaos …

The plot is simple and has only one goal, to string together as many numbers as possible by the Swedish cult band ABBA. Splendid!

8th place: those who go through hell (1978)









Who Go Through Hell (1978) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

8.1

Plot:



USA, 1968: Michael (Robert De Niro) and Nick (Christopher Walken) celebrate their wedding at Stevens (John Savage), a little later they voluntarily go to war in Vietnam. But hell awaits the patriotic steel workers from Pennsylvania in the jungle: The men become prisoners of war and experience the sadism of the Viet Cong playing “Russian Roulette”. Thanks to a trick, the trio manage to escape. After the hardships of the war, however, the men have been changed.

An anti-war epic that gets to the kidneys.

7th place: Iron Lady (2011)











IMDb assessment:

6.4

Plot:



Politician bio: An old woman with dementia talks to her deceased husband and remembers the stages of her life: Margaret Thatcher (Oscar for Meryl Streep), British Prime Minister 1979 to 1990.

The film by Phyllida Lloyd polarizes, but the grandiose play of the leading actress is beyond question.

6th place: The devil wears Prada (2006)









The Devil Wears Prada (2006) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

6.9

Plot:



When she arrives, the alarm goes off in the office: secretaries hurriedly swap home slippers for high heels, editors check their make-up, nervous assistants hurry to get hold of the pre-ordered coffee. She – that’s Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), as editor of Runway magazine, the most powerful woman in the international fashion circus. Anyone who works for the autocratic fury needs a thick skin. Miranda surprisingly hires the inconspicuous provincial university graduate Andy (Anne Hathaway) as a second assistant. Funny and revealing.

5th place: The bridges on the river (1995)









The Bridges of Madison County, 1995





© Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.6

Plot:



Why did farmer wife Francesca (Meryl Streep) order that her ashes be dumped from Roseman Bridge in Madison County? Her adult children find the answer in mom’s diaries: in the summer of 1965, when her husband and children are at a cattle exhibition for a few days, she meets the photographer Robert (Clint Eastwood). A short but passionate affair develops between them, at the end of which Francesca has to make a difficult decision.

Great emotional cinema, Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep.

4th place: Big Little Lies (series, 2019)











IMDb assessment:

8.6

Plot:



The Monterey Five are back, and with them lots of lies, intrigues, and secrets. In the finale of the first season, the violent Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) was killed on the night of the fundraising gala. He was killed by the peace-loving Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) when she saw him abuse his wife Celeste (Nicole Kidman). Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Renata (Laura Dern) were there and know the truth. A few months later the second season starts, fittingly with the start of a new school year. The difference: To everyone’s amazement, the Monterey Five make best friends. Need welds together, the ladies are allies and want to cover up the events surrounding Perry’s death. But not everyone can maintain the facade, Bonnie has big problems with it. Perry’s mother Mary Luise (Meryl Streep) is also in town.

As a new addition to season 2 of the critically acclaimed TV series Big Little Lies, she made headlines for the brand “Meryl Streep turns a great series into a masterpiece” alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

3rd place: Julie & Julia (2009)











IMDb assessment:

7.0

Plot:



In Paris in the late 1940s, the US diplomatic wife Julia Child (Meryl Streep) discovers the secrets of French cuisine and writes a recipe book. In 2002, Mastering the Art of French Cooking has long been a classic in culinary literature. That brings us to Julie Powell (Amy Adams), who would like to have success as a writer but works in a New York call center and whose marriage has stalled. Julia’s cuisine bible leads her out of the crisis of meaning. She decides to cook all 524 recipes within a year …

A great pleasure after two real life stories, Meryl Streep plays big – it’s worth watching the film in the OV.

2nd place: In August in Osage County (2013)









In August in Osage County (August: Osage County, 2013) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.2

Plot:



The disappearance of the father (Sam Shepard) leads his three grown daughters back to their parents’ house, where one after the other violent family arguments break out. This film adaptation of a pulitzer prize-winning play is filmed theater, but the dialogues are first class and not without humor and the actors are terrific according to their reputation (in supporting roles: Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch).

The “duel” Streep against Roberts, both of whom were Oscar-nominated for it, ends in our opinion in a draw.

1st place: Out of Africa (1985)









BEYOND AFRICA (Out of Africa, 1985) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.2

Plot:



“I had a farm in Africa.” In order to escape the narrowness of her medium-sized world, the young Danish woman Karen Dinesen (Meryl Streep) married her cousin Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke (Klaus-Maria Brandauer) in 1913 and emigrated with him to Kenya. They run a large coffee plantation, but while she works, her husband has fun with women from colonial society. Karen becomes increasingly lonely and falls into a romance with the introverted big game hunter Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford) – which begins one of the great love stories in film history.

The romantic epic, brilliantly staged and illustrated by Sydney Pollack, won no fewer than seven Oscars, including best film. Streep and Brandauer were nominated, but received nothing.

